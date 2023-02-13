New C-line for farms offers safe, low-touch, efficient grain transfer

Ag Growth International (AGI) has announced its new C-Line permanent handling grain system for farm use. Made in North America, the C-line offers growers the convenience, efficiency, and speed of no-touch permanent grain handling as experienced by commercial grain operations. The system is on display, this week, at the 2023 National Farm Machinery Show (NFMS) in Louisville, KY (Booth 8458).

"Without a doubt, the agricultural work force continues to shrink. This is an issue for busy growers, who face increased pressure to do more with less. We are excited to launch the C-line permanent grain handling system for farm and light commercial use," said David Wernsing, AGI Senior Director of Global Product Management for Permanent Handling Products. "This system is engineered to meet AGI's highest manufacturing standards, and, most importantly, delivers virtually hands-free efficient grain transfer against the farm's high-capacity, seasonal harvest needs."

The C-line for farms is the latest addition to AGI's variety of permanent and portable grain handling offerings. The low-touch permanent grain handling system can move whole grains up to 10,000 bushels per hour (bph). The C-line's simple plug-and-play, modular structure is engineered for speed. Its design enables quick assembly, reduces overall installation costs, and avoids costly grain delivery bottlenecks at harvest.

Visitors to AGI Booth 8458 at NFMS can learn more about the C-line's system of components including bucket elevators and En-masse and Bulk-flo chain conveyors. The system components complement AGI grain storage solutions and accessories:

The C-line bucket elevator handles whole grains up to 10,400 bph with discharge heights to 150 feet.

handles whole grains up to 10,400 bph with discharge heights to 150 feet. The en-masse chain conveyor delivers up to 11,000 bph with lengths up to 150 feet in horizontal arrangements or at slight inclines.

delivers up to 11,000 bph with lengths up to 150 feet in horizontal arrangements or at slight inclines. The bulk-flow chain conveyor moves whole grains up to 11,000 bph in inclines up to 45 degrees.

"AGI's new C-Line delivers the perfect combination of cost-effective grain handling power, efficiency and versatility required by today's modern grain operations. And, with a tight farm labor market, it gives growers an ideal solution," said Wernsing.

With safety as AGI's top priority, standard accessory options include integrated ladders and platforms to ensure safe access for inspection and maintenance. Growers can also add AGI's hazard monitoring and grain bin conditioning technologies which include sensors, remote mobile monitoring, and automatic alerts for temperature and early detection of problems before damage or product waste can occur.

For decades, AGI has served as a premier provider of permanent and portable grain handling and storage equipment for both farm and commercial applications. AGI brands are amongst the most respected in the industry. To learn more about AGI's C-line permanent grain handling systems, download a brochure, or find the nearest dealer, visit aggrowth.com.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of solutions for global food infrastructure including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.

