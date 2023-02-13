Global Digital Power ICs Market to Reach $91.9 Billion by 2030
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war's role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Digital Power ICs Market to Reach $91.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Power ICs estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the period 2022-2030. Digital Power Control (DPC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$52 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital Power Management (DPM) segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Digital Power ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US $15.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Digital Power: The Cutting Edge Technology in Power Semiconductors
Recent Market Activity
After An Early Period of Hiatus in Adoption, Digital Power is
Now Poised for Technology Takeoff
Market Outlook
Digital Power ICs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Analog Devices, Inc. (US)
Bel Fuse Inc. (US)
Dialog Semiconductor (UK)
Ericsson Power Modules AB (Sweden)
Exar Corporation (US)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
Intersil Corporation (US)
Linear Technology Corporation (US)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (US)
Microchip Technology, Inc. (US)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
ON Semiconductor Corporation (US)
Rohm Semiconductor (Japan)
STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Speeds of Modern Microprocessors Throws the Spotlight
on Digital Power Management and Control
Need for Intelligent Energy Management & Improved Efficiency
Spurs R&D and Commercial Interest in Digital Power ICs
Multiple Voltage Rails in Networking & Telecom Equipment Make
Telecom & Enterprise Networking the Largest Application Areas
for Digital Power ICs
Design & Efficiency Challenges of Cellular Base Station
Equipment Spurs Adoption of Digital Power Technologies
Integrated Microcontroller Based Design Architectures for
Digital Power Management
PoE: A Potential Application Area for Digital Power ICs
Migration to Smart Lighting Drives Opportunities for Digital
Power ICs in LED Lighting
PMBus? Power-Industry Standard to Play an Instrumental Role in
the Success of Digital Power ICs
Technology Innovations
Market Share Findings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Power ICs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Power Control (DPC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Digital Power Control
(DPC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Power Management (DPM) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Digital Power Management
(DPM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Digital Power ICs Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Digital Power ICs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 8: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Control (DPC) and
Digital Power Management (DPM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: USA 8-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital
Power Control (DPC) and Digital Power Management (DPM) for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 10: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Control (DPC)
and Digital Power Management (DPM) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 11: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital
Power Control (DPC) and Digital Power Management (DPM) for the
Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Digital Power ICs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 12: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Control (DPC)
and Digital Power Management (DPM) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 13: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital
Power Control (DPC) and Digital Power Management (DPM) for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Digital Power ICs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 14: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Control (DPC)
and Digital Power Management (DPM) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 15: China 8-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital
Power Control (DPC) and Digital Power Management (DPM) for the
Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Digital Power ICs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 16: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Power ICs by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 17: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Control (DPC)
and Digital Power Management (DPM) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 19: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital
Power Control (DPC) and Digital Power Management (DPM) for the
Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Digital Power ICs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 20: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Control (DPC)
and Digital Power Management (DPM) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 21: France 8-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital
Power Control (DPC) and Digital Power Management (DPM) for the
Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Digital Power ICs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 22: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Control (DPC)
and Digital Power Management (DPM) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 23: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital
Power Control (DPC) and Digital Power Management (DPM) for the
Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 24: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Control (DPC)
and Digital Power Management (DPM) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 25: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital
Power Control (DPC) and Digital Power Management (DPM) for the
Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Digital Power ICs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 26: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Control (DPC) and
Digital Power Management (DPM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: UK 8-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital
Power Control (DPC) and Digital Power Management (DPM) for the
Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Control
(DPC) and Digital Power Management (DPM) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 29: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Digital Power
ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Digital Power Control (DPC) and Digital Power Management (DPM)
for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Digital Power ICs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Control
(DPC) and Digital Power Management (DPM) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 31: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Digital Power Control (DPC) and Digital Power Management (DPM)
for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 32: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Control
(DPC) and Digital Power Management (DPM) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Digital Power
ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Digital Power Control (DPC) and Digital Power Management (DPM)
for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
