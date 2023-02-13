Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Reach Toilet Paper (ASP-207)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I would have to spin around the toilet to reach the toilet paper roll and I wanted a way to make it easier," said an inventor from Paige, Texas, "so I invented the TOILET PAPER EXTENDER."

The patent-pending invention keeps toilet paper in an easily accessible location when using the toilet. It provides a more comfortable way to get toilet paper instead of reaching towards the back and/or twisting the body while sitting on the toilet. This gives individuals, particularly the elderly and physically challenged, peace of mind that they can access toilet paper which could provide a greater sense of independence. The device is easy and comfortable to use as well as being simple to install, convenient, practical, and efficient. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-207, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

