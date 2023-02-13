Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,717 in the last 365 days.

Saia LTL Freight Expands its Operations in West Virginia

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. SAIA announced today that Saia LTL Freight has opened new terminals in both Morgantown and Princeton, West Virginia. With the addition of these two locations, the company now operates three facilities within the state as it continues to focus on building density in its network to provide customers with more direct shipping points.

"With these two openings, our total terminal count now stands at 190," said Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. "Each additional opening supports our strategy of putting the customer first, bringing value to their supply chain through improved coverage and reduced transit times. We'd like to welcome all of our new employees to the Saia family and thank our operations and properties teams for their hard work in making these two new facilities a reality."

Earlier this month, Saia opened a second large, facility near Kansas City, Missouri. Two additional terminal openings, one in Muncie, Indiana and another north of Atlanta, Georgia, are scheduled in the next few months. "Our expansion strategy has centered on offering enhanced customer service and meeting increased demand as well as locating new terminals where we're seeing growth," explained Mull.

To support these openings, our human resources team is committed to recruiting and onboarding the best talent. Both the Morgantown and Princeton terminals continue to hire personnel. Interested candidates can visit Work for Us to learn more about available positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. SAIA offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 190 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Saia was also named one of Women In Trucking's "2022 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation." For more information on Saia Inc., visit www.saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Public Relations
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com


You just read:

Saia LTL Freight Expands its Operations in West Virginia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.