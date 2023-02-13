Dr Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets Experience

Dr. Judy Morgan, America’s best known natural pet advocate and holistic veterinarian of over 37 years is coming to Tampa on March 25!

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Judy Morgan’s Naturally Healthy Pets Experience kicks off in Tampa

Dr. Judy Morgan, America’s best known natural pet advocate and holistic veterinarian of over 37 years, is hosting her Naturally Healthy Pets Experience educational tour in Tampa on March 25! Pet parents can participate in a jam-packed day of expert speakers and exhibitors sharing the latest information, products, and the true science behind holistic pet care.

“Now that more pet parents are learning the benefits of feeding their pets a fresh/raw food diet and using natural supplements, the need for these types of educational events is critical,” says Dr. Morgan.

Dr. Morgan will serve as keynote speaker for the event, speaking about the dangers of conventional flea & tick medications, overuse of vaccinations, and the misuse of prescription medications. She will also take questions from the audience and be available to sign either of her two published books.

She will be joined by two other well-known and locally based holistic health professionals: Angela Ardolino, founder and formulator of CBD DOG Health and MycoDog, and Susan Thixton, founder of The Truth About Pet Food.

A Natural Pet Market will feature local pet-supply vendors and some of Dr. Morgan’s favorite natural brands, including event producers Aleyr Holistic Pet store and Wellness Center (South Tampa) and Love & Pups (producer of clean, nourishing meals and snacks for dogs).

“Every day I meet pet parents asking about CBD and mushrooms-desperate to find something that will help their pets after prescriptions didn’t, and the food they’ve been eating has made things worse. So, when I heard Dr. Judy was going on tour, I knew I needed to get her to Tampa,” says Aleyr’s owner Yushira Budhram.

Held at East Lake Country Club on March 25, 2023, this exciting event will run from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET. Tickets will include educational sessions, access to the Natural Pet Market exhibition area, lunch, door prizes and more! A private cocktail reception will be held for VIP ticketholders from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. (add ticket sale link)

Seating is limited, so don’t miss out! Get tickets at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/drjudymorgantampa

Dr. Judy Morgan: has over 37-years-experience as an integrative veterinarian, acupuncturist, chiropractor, food therapist, author, speaker, podcast host and owner of Dr. Judy Morgan’s Naturally Healthy Pets. Her goal is to change the lives of pets by educating and empowering pet parents worldwide in the use of natural healing therapies, and minimizing the use of chemicals, vaccinations, and poor- quality processed food.

Angela Ardolino is a holistic pet expert who has been caring for animals for over 20 years. She operates a rescue farm, Fire Flake Farm, in Florida. She is also the owner of Beautify the Beast, a natural pet salon and shop. Angela got her certificate in Medical Cannabis Biology and Therapeutic use from the University of Vermont School of Medicine. She then founded CBD Dog Health, and more recently MycoDog, to provide high quality, all-natural medical cannabis and medical mushroom products designed specifically for pets. Angela is a member of the Society of Cannabis Clinicians and the Veterinary Cannabis Association. In fact, Angela has educated hundreds of medical doctors and veterinarians on the therapeutic uses of medical cannabis on animals.

Susan Thixton, is the Founder of the Association for Truth in Pet Food and owns TruthaboutPetFood.com She is a consumer advocate fighting to hold the pet food industry accountable to existing food safety regulations. Susan and her colleagues have been battling with the FDA, AAFCO and State pet food regulatory authorities for more than 10 years. Just like so many pet owners, Susan learned the ‘truth’ about pet foods the hard way. Her four-legged best friend, Sam, died from bone cancer. From that day forward, Susan studied the pet food industry. She now provides pet food consumers with a voice at pet food regulatory meetings and makes available resources on pet food safety and regulations, ingredients, testing, recalls, laws, and more.

Aleyr Holistic Pet Store & Wellness Center is Tampa Bay’s home of holistic care for pets. We are passionate about educating and empowering our community to care for their animals as Mother Nature intended. We offer holistic food, treats, healing herbal farmacy as well as holistic vet consults and local delivery.

Love & Pups, a company that started from the heart, incorporating an easier way for you to help your pup live a longer, happier, healthier life while also being eco-conscious. Offering fresh, clean, nourishing meals & treats that will help a pup reach optimal health.