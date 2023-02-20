Close Data Silos and Elevate CX at eTail

Celebrus Logo

Celebrus brings its top CX, identity and data integration veterans to eTail West in one week! Celebrus will transform customer experience...

D4t4 Solutions plc (LSE:D4T4)

Some of our most innovative use cases have come from our retail customers. Using digital data in a compliant way has never been more difficult, but Celebrus brings a suite of solutions to fix that.” — Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus

CARY, N.C., UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrus brings its top CX, identity and data integration veterans to eTail West in one week! Celebrus is thrilled to share the power of live-time data and how it will transform customer experience, connect user journeys across platforms instantly and amplify marketing campaign reach!

“Some of our most innovative use cases have come from our retail customers. Using digital data in a compliant way has never been more difficult, but Celebrus brings a suite of solutions to fix that,” said Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus.

Celebrus can solve many retail pain points with its proprietary innovations that no other solution can!

Retail solutions include:

Celebrus digital identity verification is powered by an identity graph and profile builder, which allows retailers to build profiles about anonymous and known individuals in a compliant manner to power acquisition and retention.

Celebrus CDI for Salesforce is a live-time data integration directly into Salesforce Marketing Cloud that collects, manages and actions data as a customer is interacting with a brand, allowing data to be instantly actioned.

Celebrus CX Vault is an opt-out and privacy-forward customer experience solution, which allows a retailer to deliver contextual messages compliantly to customers who choose to stay private without the need to capture data or set cookies.

During eTail West, Celebrus is partnering with retail influencer Anne Mezzegina and OmniTalk as a sponsor. Celebrus Global Vice President of Sales, Mark Krebs is set to be a live guest on OmniTalk from eTail on Feb. 28 at noon. You can watch or listen in on LinkedIn to learn more about how Celebrus is solving data gaps within the retail industry.

Meet the Celebrus team at booth 318 from February 27- March 2 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs, in Palm Springs, CA.