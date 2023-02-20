Close Data Silos and Elevate CX at eTail

Celebrus Logo

Celebrus Logo

Celebrus brings its top CX, identity and data integration veterans to eTail West in one week! Celebrus will transform customer experience...

D4t4 Solutions plc (LSE:D4T4)

Some of our most innovative use cases have come from our retail customers. Using digital data in a compliant way has never been more difficult, but Celebrus brings a suite of solutions to fix that.”
— Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus

CARY, N.C., UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrus brings its top CX, identity and data integration veterans to eTail West in one week! Celebrus is thrilled to share the power of live-time data and how it will transform customer experience, connect user journeys across platforms instantly and amplify marketing campaign reach!

“Some of our most innovative use cases have come from our retail customers. Using digital data in a compliant way has never been more difficult, but Celebrus brings a suite of solutions to fix that,” said Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus.

Celebrus can solve many retail pain points with its proprietary innovations that no other solution can!

Retail solutions include:

Celebrus digital identity verification is powered by an identity graph and profile builder, which allows retailers to build profiles about anonymous and known individuals in a compliant manner to power acquisition and retention.

Celebrus CDI for Salesforce is a live-time data integration directly into Salesforce Marketing Cloud that collects, manages and actions data as a customer is interacting with a brand, allowing data to be instantly actioned.

Celebrus CX Vault is an opt-out and privacy-forward customer experience solution, which allows a retailer to deliver contextual messages compliantly to customers who choose to stay private without the need to capture data or set cookies.

During eTail West, Celebrus is partnering with retail influencer Anne Mezzegina and OmniTalk as a sponsor. Celebrus Global Vice President of Sales, Mark Krebs is set to be a live guest on OmniTalk from eTail on Feb. 28 at noon. You can watch or listen in on LinkedIn to learn more about how Celebrus is solving data gaps within the retail industry.

Meet the Celebrus team at booth 318 from February 27- March 2 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs, in Palm Springs, CA.

Jennifer Burns
D4t4 Solutions plc
jennifer.burns@celebrus.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Close Data Silos and Elevate CX at eTail

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jennifer Burns
D4t4 Solutions plc jennifer.burns@celebrus.com
Company/Organization
Celebrus
Windmill House, 91-93 Windmill Road
Sunbury-on-Thames, TW16 7EF
United Kingdom
+1 586-604-9543
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

D4t4 Solutions plc (AIM: D4t4) was founded around a passion for helping global enterprises derive value from their data assets. Supporting customers in financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and telecommunications across 27 countries, D4t4 Solutions enables businesses to make smarter, informed decisions via Celebrus, the Group's flagship first-party data and consumer context technology. Celebrus resolves identity to provide the most comprehensive profiles available today. It automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates user-based interaction and PII in live-time across all channels – from web to mobile and digital. The addition of behavioral biometrics and analytics capabilities enables Celebrus to offer true fraud prevention to immediately identify and block fraud from occurring. The Group has offices in the UK, USA, India, and Australia with key talent in all markets to drive the growth of the business. Celebrus is fully compliant with all major data privacy regulations and the Group is accredited to ISO27001: Information Security Management.

Celebrus

More From This Author
Close Data Silos and Elevate CX at eTail
Celebrus Wins Two Awards for Innovation and Best Team
Celebrus Encourages Companies to Explore Options when Consumers Ask for Privacy
View All Stories From This Author