EarthxExpo, the World's Largest Green Gathering, Returns to Dallas' Fair Park April 21-23
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Trammell S. Crow founded EarthX (originally Earth Day Texas), he envisioned creating a space where everyone could come together to find meaningful solutions to enrich and protect our planet, without regard to politics or philosophical differences. Now, more than a decade later, that vision has become EarthX, which annually hosts the EarthxExpo, the largest green gathering in the world. EarthxExpo returns to Dallas Fair Park for Earth Week this year, April 21-23.
The free event, which encourages us to love the world we live in, features hundreds of planned exhibitors and eight public stages and three full days of learning and interactive experiences, outdoor activities, entertainment, music and food, all working to provide achievable solutions for a more sustainable future.
EarthxExpo features more than 700,000 square feet of learning and exploration, with special activations featuring:
• Dozens of free hands-on activities and crafts for children including an immersive planetarium from Dallas ISD.
• The Adult Playground, where those over 21 can experience and learn from sustainability leaders while enjoying an adult beverage.
• The Oasis, a XR installation designed to bring the world to you in new and innovative ways
• The world’s largest EV & Alternative Fuel car show – featuring test drives of the most current EV technology.
• Eight stages packed with speakers, panel discussions, short films and more.
Additionally, guests at the Expo will have the chance to sample, experience or purchase products from nearly hundreds of planned vendors, which range from local agencies and nonprofits to national brands to the country’s most innovative start-ups and new technologies.
Registration for EarthxExpo begins on Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. While the Expo is free, registering allows guests to take advantage of an innovative experience planner allowing attendees to customize their schedule to capture those events, activations and experiences that address their personal interests and drives. Guests can visit the registration portal at earthx.org/expo.
In addition to the EarthxExpo, EarthX will also convene its Congress of Conferences, which brings together the top thought leaders from around the world to address issues of sustainability, climate and global innovation. The Congress of Conferences features a broad spectrum of topical conference tracks and will be held April 19-23.
WHAT: EarthxExpo – the world’s largest green gathering
WHEN: April 21-23, 2022
WHERE: Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX 75210
COST: Attendance at EarthxExpo is free. Food, beverages and products are available to purchase on-site.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Earthx.org/Expo
Kelly Hunter
Sunwest Communications
+1 9724894361
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube