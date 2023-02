Vesta Completes $59 Million Sale of 398-unit Oklahoma City Complex

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vesta Capital has completed a $59 million sale ofSycamore Farms, a 398-unit apartment complex located at 14900 N. Pennsylvania inOklahoma City.The property was purchased by Weidner Apartment Homes.The sale, which was completed February 8, bookends Vesta’s three-year ownership ofSycamore Farms, which the company purchased in 2020 for $44 million.“In just six years, our company has grown from a small startup to a serious player in theproperty investment industry,” said Marc Kulick, founder and CEO of Vesta Realty andVesta Capital.”Based in Tulsa, Vesta currently employs more than 250 people in positions, includingleasing agents, property managers, maintenance workers and corporate office staff.Information about Vesta, including investment and employment opportunities can befound at www.vestarealproperty.com Founded in 2017, Vesta Capital is a fully integrated real estate investment firm thatspecializes in the acquisition, renovation, and ongoing management of multifamilycommunities in Arkansas, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Our current portfolio consists of9,600+ units across Class A, B, and C+ assets with an estimated value of $925 million.Our extensive experience in property management allows us to bring extensiveoperational expertise to our portfolio assets.-30-