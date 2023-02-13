Vesta Completes $59 Million Sale of 398-unit Oklahoma City Complex
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vesta Capital has completed a $59 million sale of
Sycamore Farms, a 398-unit apartment complex located at 14900 N. Pennsylvania in
Oklahoma City.
The property was purchased by Weidner Apartment Homes.
The sale, which was completed February 8, bookends Vesta’s three-year ownership of
Sycamore Farms, which the company purchased in 2020 for $44 million.
“In just six years, our company has grown from a small startup to a serious player in the
property investment industry,” said Marc Kulick, founder and CEO of Vesta Realty and
Vesta Capital.”
Based in Tulsa, Vesta currently employs more than 250 people in positions, including
leasing agents, property managers, maintenance workers and corporate office staff.
Information about Vesta, including investment and employment opportunities can be
found at www.vestarealproperty.com.
Founded in 2017, Vesta Capital is a fully integrated real estate investment firm that
specializes in the acquisition, renovation, and ongoing management of multifamily
communities in Arkansas, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Our current portfolio consists of
9,600+ units across Class A, B, and C+ assets with an estimated value of $925 million.
Our extensive experience in property management allows us to bring extensive
operational expertise to our portfolio assets.
-30-
Emily Lang
Sycamore Farms, a 398-unit apartment complex located at 14900 N. Pennsylvania in
Oklahoma City.
The property was purchased by Weidner Apartment Homes.
The sale, which was completed February 8, bookends Vesta’s three-year ownership of
Sycamore Farms, which the company purchased in 2020 for $44 million.
“In just six years, our company has grown from a small startup to a serious player in the
property investment industry,” said Marc Kulick, founder and CEO of Vesta Realty and
Vesta Capital.”
Based in Tulsa, Vesta currently employs more than 250 people in positions, including
leasing agents, property managers, maintenance workers and corporate office staff.
Information about Vesta, including investment and employment opportunities can be
found at www.vestarealproperty.com.
Founded in 2017, Vesta Capital is a fully integrated real estate investment firm that
specializes in the acquisition, renovation, and ongoing management of multifamily
communities in Arkansas, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Our current portfolio consists of
9,600+ units across Class A, B, and C+ assets with an estimated value of $925 million.
Our extensive experience in property management allows us to bring extensive
operational expertise to our portfolio assets.
-30-
Emily Lang
Price Lang Public Relations
+1 405-417-4036
email us here