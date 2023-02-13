Malt Ingredient Market Report 2023: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, Growing CAGR: 3.9%

he consumption of flavored beverages has been growing exponentially throughout the years and as a result the demand for malt ingredient has also grown as it is.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Malt Ingredient Market by Types (Barley, Wheat, Rye), by Form (Powder, Liquid), By Application (Dairy and Frozen Products, Bakery and Confectionery, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global rocker switch industry was estimated at $20.4 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $29.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Malt is made from malting grade cereals, usually, barley or wheat, although occasionally other cereals such as rye or oats may be used. The grain is steeped in water and then allowed to germinate under carefully controlled conditions. When the changes inside the grain are sufficient for the maltsters' requirements, heat is applied in the final stage of the malting process, using a specially designed kiln. The result, malt, has a moisture content of below 6.5%. The production of 1 tonne of malt requires, on average, 1.27t of barley, 1.18 Mwh of energy, and 5 cubic meters of water.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗲𝗱:

The players operating in the global Malt Ingredient Market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the Malt Ingredient Market. The key players operating in the isolate whey protein market include – Axereal, Barmalt, Briess Malt & Ingredients, Cargill, Inc., CereX BV, Crisp Malting, GrainCorp Limited, Groupe Soufflet, Holland Malt, Imperial Malt Limited, Malteurop, Maltexco S.A., Maltproducts, Muntons plc, Puremalt, Rahr Corporation and Simpsons Malt Limited.

On the basis of region, North America had the dominating Malt Ingredient Market Size in the year 2021. U.S. was the most prominent Malt Ingredient Market in the region with the maximum Malt Ingredient Market Share and a notable CAGR of 4.1%. North America is a mature Malt Ingredient Market with high adoption of malt-based products. According to Beer Institute annual report The U.S. beer industry sells more than $119.3 billion in beer and malt-based beverages to U.S. consumers each year. Based on beer shipment data and U.S. Census population statistics, U.S. consumers 21 years and older consumed 26.5 gallons of beer and cider per person during 2018 The market for malt ingredient is driven by rising demand for flavored drinks and alcohol as well as growing adoption of malt-based food and beverages.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4.Research Methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: MALT INGREDIENT MARKET, BY TYPES

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Barley

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Wheat

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Rye

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

Toc Continue......

