Join the Leading Companies Trusting Galaxy360leads.com for Their B2B Lead Generation Needs.

QUEENS VILLAGE , NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy360leads.com, a cutting-edge b2b lead generation software, is proud to announce its latest product – from finding emails to enriching data, sending emails, installing a chatbot, or a social profile widget. The software has everything to grow any business.

As the CEO of Galaxy 360 leads notes, “We understand that sales and marketing professionals have limited budgets, so we wanted to offer a solution that is both affordable and effective. Our software offers the latest technology and features to help reach target audience and turn leads into sales.”

Galaxy 360 leads is the ultimate solution for salespeople, marketers, b2b email marketers, b2b cold call marketers, and b2b lead marketers. The software provides an array of tools and resources that allow generate leads, create targeted lists, extract email addresses from B2B social media, and even convert visitors into leads using a chatbot solution.

One of the most unique features of Galaxy 360 leads is its email, phone, and social media extractor, which allows to upload a list of domains and extract emails, social media URLs, and phone numbers from all pages of each website. This information can be easily exported to Excel, making it easy to target your leads with personalized and relevant messaging.

In addition, Galaxy360leads.com offers a daily dump of all domains created on the internet, providing over 100K leads each day, including location, phone numbers, emails, domains, and more. This is the perfect solution for capturing new companies and generating new leads to prospect.

Galaxy 360 leads offers an online review management tool that makes it easy to increase online reviews and improve credibility. With the ability to install a simple widget on any website, everyone can easily drive visitors to leave a review about their business on Google, Yelp, or Facebook.

Finally, Galaxy 360 leads offers a sales sequence (cadence) and newsletter campaign solution, allowing to create unlimited emails to send and track opens, clicks, bounces, unsubscribes, and replies. This feature is perfect for businesses of all sizes looking to scale their email marketing efforts.

Best of all, Galaxy 360 leads offers a 7-day free trial, no credit card required. This is the best opportunity to see how this powerful and affordable software can help reach sales and marketing goals.

So don't wait any longer, start the 7-day free trial today and see why Galaxy360leads.com is the best b2b lead generator on the market. With a user-friendly interface and the latest technology, it has never been easier to turn leads into sales. Act now and take advantage of this unbeatable offer!