COVID-19 Daily Update 2-13-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 13, 2023, there are currently 780 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been six deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,910 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Marshall County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Cabell County, and a 93-year old female from Upshur County.

“I extend my deepest sympathy to those mourning loved ones and friends,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you test positive for COVID-19, stay home, monitor your symptoms and follow guidance from your healthcare provider.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (45), Boone (10), Braxton (4), Brooke (6), Cabell (26), Calhoun (0), Clay (4), Doddridge (1), Fayette (21), Gilmer (2), Grant (7), Greenbrier (28), Hampshire (6), Hancock (8), Hardy (8), Harrison (40), Jackson (7), Jefferson (27), Kanawha (54), Lewis (4), Lincoln (12), Logan (92), McDowell (15), Marion (26), Marshall (3), Mason (12), Mercer (22), Mineral (14), Mingo (23), Monongalia (43), Monroe (9), Morgan (7), Nicholas (12), Ohio (10), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (7), Raleigh (54), Randolph (5), Ritchie (3), Roane (11), Summers (7), Taylor (7), Tucker (2), Tyler (2), Upshur (6), Wayne (12), Webster (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (15), Wyoming (12). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.