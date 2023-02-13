$15,000 Brianna Lieneck Memorial Scholarship Announced by Long Island Law Firm
The scholarship is offered in memory of Brianna Lieneck, who tragically lost her life in a 2005 boating accident.LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Odierno Law Firm, a Long Island-based personal injury law firm, is proud to announce the Brianna Lieneck Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is offered in memory of Brianna Lieneck, who tragically lost her life in a 2005 boating accident. The $15,000 scholarship seeks to honor her life by ensuring that recipients have access to the funds necessary to continue to pursue their education after high school.
Brianna Lieneck was just 11 years old when she joined her family for a day of tubing on Fire Island. As they returned to the Bay Shore Marina, another boat crashed into the family’s boat. It was traveling at such a high rate of speed that it went over the Lieneck family boat. Brianna was killed when a heavy canopy collapsed on top of her. Her parents also suffered severe injuries in the accident.
Brianna’s family described her as a caring, charismatic individual who was also an outstanding athlete. She was particularly passionate about softball, and she was known as a hard worker and a great teammate. Brianna - affectionately known as Breezy to her family - was also a fantastic student.
In the wake of the tragedy, the Lieneck family advocated for a new boating safety law that requires all operators of motorized watercraft to complete a state-approved boating safety course. Known as Brianna’s Law, the 2019 law also created a boating safety promotional campaign.
The Brianna Lieneck Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to a female student-athlete in Suffolk or Nassau County who is planning to attend college. The scholarship consists of a one-time tuition award of $15,000, payable directly to the institution where the student will be enrolled. Candidates for the scholarship must submit an application and an essay describing how they exhibit the characteristics that Brianna showed in her life, and how they have overcome an impediment or disadvantage in life. Applications will be accepted from January 15, 2023, through June 15, 2023. The recipient will be selected by the Lieneck family, with an announcement of the winner to be made in the last week of June 2023.
The Odierno Law Firm is dedicated to helping injury victims and their loved ones throughout Long Island. Our commitment to the community includes a desire to honor Brianna’s memory - and to ensure that young student-athletes have the opportunity to achieve their dreams of higher education.
To learn more about the scholarship and its requirements, please visit The Odierno Law Firm website. Questions about the scholarship may be directed to scholarship@o2law.com.
