February Commission Meeting Set for Nashville

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will return to Nashville for its Feb. 16-17 meeting at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Region II Ray Bell Building. Commission committee meetings will take place Thursday, Feb. 16 beginning at 1 p.m., with full Commission proceedings continuing Friday at 9 a.m.

The TWRA will recognize four members of the Commission who are completing their appointments at the meeting. Chairman Angie Box (Jackson), and commissioners Steve Jones (Clinton), Brian McLerran (Moss), and Kent Woods (Kodak) will be concluding their service. Former commissioner Jim Ripley, who resigned his position last summer after being elected as circuit court judge in East Tennessee, will also be recognized.

The TFWC will elect its new officers at the conclusion of the Friday meeting. Chairman Box named a special nominating committee in December which will make its recommendations to the full Commission.

In other agenda items, the TFWC will hear a report on how the TWRA’s Fisheries Division estimates smallmouth bass populations. The Fisheries Division will also preview the upcoming Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville which highlights the Bill Dance Signature Lakes. The Bassmaster Classic is returning to Knoxville after a successful tournament in 2019 and the TWRA will have a large presence at the event.

A briefing on Nashville’s Urban Bird Treaty City designation will also be presented. The goal of the designation is to make cities healthier for birds and people. TWRA has been working in partnership with Davidson County to submit the treaty application to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

The Commission will welcome Dr. Dave Buehler of UT Knoxville as a guest. He will share a summary of quail capture efforts and preliminary findings from the Quail Research Project being conducted on several Wildlife Management Areas.

Other presentations will include The Outdoor Stewards of Conservation Foundation recognizing TWRA as the State Agency Conservation Partner of the Year, Lt. Col Glenn Moates of the Boating and Law Enforcement Division will be recognized upon his retirement, and the TWRA Information Technology Division will present its Professional of the Year award.

