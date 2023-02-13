Submit Release
Lake Champlain Ice Conditions Unsafe for Recreation

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is advising the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain due to unsafe conditions, and to exercise caution on other bodies of water.

This advisory follows the death of an angler who fell through the ice in Grand Isle on Thursday, February 9, and two more anglers who fell through the ice on Saturday morning, February 11, in South Hero.

“Ice conditions on Lake Champlain are not currently safe for recreation due to the past week’s warm weather,” said Christopher Herrick, Commissioner of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.  “Do not venture onto the ice on Lake Champlain.  On inland waterbodies, exercise caution: check the ice as you go, and leave vehicles on shore.”

Multiple emergency response agencies were on the scene in South Hero on Saturday morning, where the Annual Islands Ice Fishing Derby had just been canceled. 

Responding agencies included the Vermont Warden Service, Vermont State Police, Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department, Alburgh Fire Department, Isle La Motte Volunteer Fire Company, North Hero Fire Department, South Hero Volunteer Fire Department, Colchester Technical Rescue, Milton Rescue, and South Hero Rescue.

The Vermont State Police is handling the investigation into this incident.

