Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,612 in the last 365 days.

COMMISSION POSTS DOCUMENTS TO APPLY FOR FUND ADMINISTRATOR POOL

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission intends to select a new Pool of Distribution Fund Administrators. Fund administrators selected for the Pool will be considered for appointment to SEC distribution cases during the five-year period of Oct.1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2028. The Statement of Requirements (SOR) and Exhibits B, C, D, E and F, which contain submission instructions and due dates, are available at:  www.sec.gov/nb/fund-admin.pdf.  Exhibit A - Price Schedule (a required submission) is available at: www.sec.gov/nb/fund-admin.xls

Please note: As stated in the SOR in Section X - Submission Requirements, all questions regarding the requirements and submission process must be submitted to ENF-FA@sec.gov by Feb. 24, 2023.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commission-posts-documents-to-apply-for-fund-administrator-pool-301744292.html

SOURCE U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

You just read:

COMMISSION POSTS DOCUMENTS TO APPLY FOR FUND ADMINISTRATOR POOL

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.