Experienced Web Design Company Now Offering More Customized Solutions for Shed Builders and Dealers
BHC Group brings decades of experience to the portable building industry with comprehensive web solutionsTENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BHC Group, which has been designing and marketing websites for businesses in the portable building industry for over 10 years, is now offering more customized solutions for shed builders and dealers. BHC Group is a small business that enjoys working with other small businesses, treating its clients like family and knowing them all by name.
The group has had the same clients for over a decade, proving that it provides great customer service, as well as personal and professional relationships with its clients. BHC is known for its quick response time – processing most client requests within 24 hours or even sooner.
BHC Group focuses primarily on web solutions for the portable building industry (sheds, cabins, barns and outdoor structures). Its ideal client is both the builder (manufacturer) and the dealer. The company offers:
• Mobile responsive design for optimal viewing on any device
• Increased leads and conversions through smart, appealing design
• SEO-friendly so a client’s site will rank high in search engine results pages
• Customizable to reflect a unique brand and its products
• User-friendly interface that's easy for customers to navigate
• 24/7 customer support available to answer any questions or help with troubleshooting
"We have been in this industry since 2009," said a company spokesperson. "We understand how important it is to have a website that looks great and functions well."
With BHC Group, customers can be sure they are getting quality services from experienced professionals who care about their success in the portable building industry. The company offers custom web design solutions tailored to each customer's individual needs. It also provides hosting services, domain registration, SEO services, content writing services, online store setup and more.
For more information and to request a quote, visit bhcsheds.com.
