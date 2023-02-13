Global Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market Size

GE Healthcare Life Sciences, JSR Micro Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Knauer Gmbh, Life Technology Corporation, Merck, Pall Corporation, Purolite Corporation, Sepragen Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others, are some of the key players in the global mixed mode chromatography resin market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.



Increasing R&D for therapeutic areas such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and immunodeficiency disorders, technological advancements in biotechnology research, an increased focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on extending their product pipeline, and an increase in the number of drug discovery and clinical trial projects are expected to accelerate the growth of the mixed mode chromatography resin industry.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the antibodies production segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mixed-mode chromatography resin market from 2023 to 2028

As per the type, the ion exchange-hydrophobic segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mixed-mode chromatography resin market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Ion Exchange-Hydrophobic

Hydroxyapatite

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Antibodies Production

Vaccine Production

Non-antibody Proteins

Antibody-drug Conjugate

Separation of Low Molecular Weight Impurities



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

