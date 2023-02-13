Doing Business With the Embassy

The Regional Support Unit at the American Embassy in Amman – Jordan, invites all qualified vendors to submit a quotation for BDSC Expediting Services for Chief of Mission Iraq personnel at Baghdad International Airport, as per below requirements:

Description

The U.S. Embassy requires expediting services for U.S. Mission personnel and visitors while at the Baghdad International Airport. The U.S. Embassy defines expediting services under two categories: departing and arriving passengers. Expediting arriving passengers is the process of greeting, receiving, verifying, and assisting passengers arriving in Iraq from the aircraft through the passport check point and immigration office, customs clearance, and retrieval of luggage process. Expediting departing passengers is the process of escorting and guiding passengers through ticketing, customs clearance, and the passport and immigration office all the way to the aircraft door, including assisting with security and tickets. Expediting departing and arriving passengers shall include resolving any issue that may arise during the process of arrival or departure.

This will be a Blanked Purchase Agreement (BPA), the current workload is approximately fifty (50) Passengers per month. Quantities are estimates; the minimum expected is six hundred (600) Passengers per year. The U.S. Government does not guarantee these estimated quantities and the contractor shall have no right to an equitable adjustment if the estimated quantities are not ordered.

Definitions:

Arriving passenger—U.S. Mission member, contractor, visitor, or temporary duty personnel who are entering Iraq or transiting within Iraq with a commercial airliner through Baghdad International Airport.

Departing passenger—U.S. Mission member, contractor, visitor, or temporary duty personnel who are departing Iraq or transiting within Iraq with a commercial airliner through Baghdad International Airport.

Expediting service– the process of greeting, receiving, verifying, and assisting passengers arriving or departing Iraq to and from the aircraft through immigration, security checks, customs clearance, and the retrieval or drop off of luggage.

Visitors—guests of the U.S. Embassy, including VIPs, who are required to enter Iraq with a valid visa.

BDSC—Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center located adjacent to the Baghdad International Airport

Luggage—all personal belongings checked or carried onto the airplane by passengers, including cargo or supplies.

Verify—check passport and visa documents to identify passengers against a list provided by U.S. Mission personnel.

Escorting—physically walking with or beside passengers ensuring they are within line-of-sight and guiding passengers through airport

Security:

Safety and security are of the utmost importance to the U.S. Government. The contractor must ensure that arriving and departing passengers are controlled at all times and free from harm and danger. If a security risk threatens the life and safety of passengers at any time, immediate action must be taken to remove passengers from the threat. Contractor personnel must immediately notify BDSC management and the Regional Security Office (RSO).

Contractor shall act as primary contact between U.S. Mission security and management elements regarding situations that arise at the airport effecting U.S. Mission personnel. All incidents shall be reported by the Contractor to the Contracting Officer’s Representative (COR) directly via cell phone or any other two-way communication equipment (e.g. radio) within 10 (ten) minutes of the occurrence or as soon as it is safe to do so.

Service Requirements:

Contractor shall provide expeditious movement of U.S. Mission staff through all screening processes.

Contractor shall assist with airline check-in procedures.

Contractor shall assist with the immigration process.

Contractor shall assist in locating lost luggage, to include filing baggage claims and retrieving and securing lost luggage for collection by embassy personnel.

Contractor shall not allow any arriving passengers to wait or linger at the airport for more than 1 Hour.

Contractor shall not allow any departing passengers to wait or linger at the airport for more than 2 hours.

If a departing flight is delayed by more than 45 minutes, the expeditor must notify BDSC management within 10 minutes.

If a flight’s arrival is delayed by more than 2 hours, the expeditor must notify BDSC within 10 minutes.

The contractor may not search or seize any personal property of any passengers without express permission of BDSC Management.

The Contractor shall attach a daily passenger record form to the invoice as a supporting document to verify the service provided.

Contractor shall provide two-way communication equipment such as radios or cellular phones, which shall be available for use by the expeditors at all times while providing the service under this contract.

Departing passengers will safely transit the airport.

Arriving passengers will safely transit the airport.

Departing passengers will not wait at the airport to board their flight for more than 1 hour and 30 minutes, except for delays caused by the airline.

Arriving passengers will not wait for transfer to BDSC or other destinations within Iraq for more than 45 minutes.

No passengers will be kidnapped, held hostage, or put into harms way.

Logistics:

Contractor shall be able to operate within the confines of the Baghdad International Airport while providing the services. The contractor is responsible for obtaining and maintaining necessary permits or badges to access Baghdad International Airport wholly and completely.

Project Manager:

Contractor shall designate a Project Manager who shall be the Contractor’s main point of contact.

The Project Manager shall be responsible for managing the Contractor’s work under this contract, including delegating requests to Contractor’s Expeditors.

Project Manager and Expeditors shall be able to communicate in English (Level 3 – Good Command).

Project Manager and Expeditors shall act as the primary liaison with U.S. Mission security elements, ensuring the safe conduct of passengers while at the BIAP.

Project Manager and expeditors shall receive a security briefing from the Regional Security Office (RSO) of the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center (BDSC) on how to respond during emergency situations and to report any security-related incidents to the COR.

Expeditors:

The Contractor shall provide at a minimum three expeditor staff members to perform the services as described in this contract.

Expeditor staff must be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

VIP Services:

Some passengers may be designated VIPs, who require additional assistance and should be processed through immigration and security checkpoints in no more than 20 Minutes after departing the airplane or arriving at the airport. VIP passengers should have access to a VIP terminal, lounge, or private space. The cost of this access will be borne by the VIP.

The Regional Support Unit, American Embassy –Amman, intends to award a purchase order to the responsible vendor submitting an acceptable quotation at the lowest price. We intend to award a purchase order based on initial quotations/ proposals, without holding discussions, although we may hold discussions with companies in the competitive range if there is a need to do so.

If you are interested in submitting your quotation, please send an e-mail to Nour Ghraiybeh at ghraiybehnm@state.gov.

Quotations are due by Oct 14, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. Amman local time. Quotations must be submitted by email to ghraiybehnm@state.gov and be in the following format:

Subject line in the e-mail must include the RFQ number and company name

Attach all documents to the e-mail (Microsoft Word or PDF), we will not accept offers that include links, unsolicited offers or hard copies.

All quotations must be on white paper without company logos or watermarks.

The Embassy will not accept any quotations submitted after the deadline.

In support of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Section 889 Part B went into effect on 13 August 2020, please fill in attached form (NDAA Vendor form) and submit it along with the quotation.