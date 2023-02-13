Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,858 in the last 365 days.

Wand launches Magic Wand

Wand AI Introduces Magic Wand: A Breakthrough Solution for Augmenting Data Using Generative AI and Large Language Models.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wand AI Introduces Magic Wand: A Breakthrough Solution for Augmenting Data Using Generative AI and Large Language Models.

Wand AI has just launched Magic Wand, an innovative and game-changing technology that harnesses the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models to transform data analysis. Magic Wand allows enterprises to perform advanced transformations on both textual and categorical data in seconds, making data analysis quicker and easier than ever before.

With Magic Wand, businesses can now instantly apply transformations to large datasets, consisting of hundreds of millions of cells, streamlining processes that previously took months to complete. Furthermore, as Wand AI is an end-to-end AI platform, meaning the same transformations can be applied in real-time, making data analysis more efficient and effective.

"The capabilities of Magic Wand have the potential to revolutionize the way enterprises work with data in the years to come," said Rotem Alaluf, CEO of Wand AI.

Explore the AI platform for everyone at wand.ai and access it at app.wand.ai. Join our fast growing community of 75,000+ on LinkedIn.

Media inquiries
Please contact Philippe Chambadal at philippe.chambadal@wand.ai.

About Wand
AI: Wand AI's mission is to empower everyone, regardless of technical skills, to create tangible ROI using AI. The no-code AI platform targets the 750 million business users, offering an end-to-end, self-service solution that covers everything from DataOps to MLOps. The core technology, WandML, automates the entire process of creating a business solution using AI.

Stay connected with Wand AI at https://wand.ai/contact/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/wand1/

Philippe Chambadal
Wand
+1 917-832-3587
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Wand launches Magic Wand

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.