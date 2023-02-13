Wand launches Magic Wand
Wand AI has just launched Magic Wand, an innovative and game-changing technology that harnesses the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models to transform data analysis. Magic Wand allows enterprises to perform advanced transformations on both textual and categorical data in seconds, making data analysis quicker and easier than ever before.
With Magic Wand, businesses can now instantly apply transformations to large datasets, consisting of hundreds of millions of cells, streamlining processes that previously took months to complete. Furthermore, as Wand AI is an end-to-end AI platform, meaning the same transformations can be applied in real-time, making data analysis more efficient and effective.
"The capabilities of Magic Wand have the potential to revolutionize the way enterprises work with data in the years to come," said Rotem Alaluf, CEO of Wand AI.
About Wand
AI: Wand AI's mission is to empower everyone, regardless of technical skills, to create tangible ROI using AI. The no-code AI platform targets the 750 million business users, offering an end-to-end, self-service solution that covers everything from DataOps to MLOps. The core technology, WandML, automates the entire process of creating a business solution using AI.
