The INNOCN 13A1F 13.3-Inch OLED Portable Monitor Is an Excellent Companion for the MacBook
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN), headquartered in China, is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of premium smart monitors, commercial displays, and all-in-one personal computers. Since 2014, they have been on the vanguard of the monitor industry's transition to the new era of smart displays. To give its customers more autonomy and choice in their professional and personal lives, INNOCN produces high-quality tools with sleek, contemporary designs that appeal to a wide audience. Their displays are among the best available, boosting efficiency at a business meeting or a gaming convention, thanks to the groundbreaking innovations in monitoring technology that they've developed.
The 13.3-inch INNOCN 13A1F OLED Portable Monitor is lightweight and has a slim design, making it convenient to bring along wherever one goes. The monitor can be set up quickly and elegantly in any vehicle, plane, boat, or train thanks to the included magnetic metal stand. A secondary screen such as the 13A1F is just what a Mac user needs to get more done. The Nintendo Switch, along with other devices, can be easily connected thanks to the USB-C and Mini HDMI ports.
With its OLED backlighting, 1920 x 1080p resolution, 100 % DCI-P3 color gamut, 100000:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits brightness, and low latency, this screen presents a sharp image with an incredibly true-to-life picture. Thanks to these enhancements, even the darkest scenes in games and films look and feel incredible. Not to mention that these features make the 13A1F perfect for photo editing, video editing and photography.
The 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Monitor is available at a discount on Amazon until February 28th. This portable monitor is normally $249.99, but Amazon has a special $100 discount. With its temporary price set at $149.99, this OLED portable monitor is excellent value for money and is ideal for use away from home.
Media Relations
