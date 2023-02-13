Pompe Disease Market Share , Trends, Growth Factors, Future scope, Top Key Players with Revenue Analysis

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pompe Disease Market size is $1,277Billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Pompe disease is also known as GAA deficiency or type II glycogen storage disease (GSD). It is a genetic disorder in which complex sugar called glycogen builds up metabolism in the body’s cells. The disease results from the deficiency of an enzyme called Acid Alfa Glucosidase (GAA), which breaks downs complex sugars in the body. This buildup occurs in organs and tissues, especially in muscles, causing them to break down. The additional glycogen builds up in the patient and is stored in skeletal muscle, heart and other tissues, which causes the progressive indications of pompe disease. It causes muscle weakness and trouble breathing affecting the liver, heart (Cardiomegaly), and muscles that can lead to premature death in the new-born.

Key Takeaways

1. Increased research in the field of Pompe Disease is set to propel the growth of the market.

2. Increasing developments in the gene therapy and enzyme replacement therapies are driving factors for the growth of Pompe disease market.

3. Europe region is estimated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Segment Analysis

1. In 2019, Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) segment dominated the Pompe Disease Market in terms of revenue is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.0%. Enzyme Replacement Therapy is used to increase the levels of GAA in the body and reduce the accumulation of glycogen inside cells. It also helps maintain muscle function and improve patients’ quality of life. Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) is an FDA approved drug for Enzyme Replacement Therapy abetting towards the market’s growth.

2. In 2019, the North America region dominated Pompe Disease Market in terms of revenue with a market share of 39% owing towards owing to the presence of established payers and an increase in the number of Pompe disease patients in the region.

3. Government has taken initiatives to promote the healthcare expenditure, growing awareness among patients regarding rare disorders in this region are key factors in the growth of the Pompe Disease market.

4. Europe is estimated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pompe Disease Industry are -

1. Amicus Therapeutics

2. Sanofi

3. Audentes Therapeutics

4. Valerion Therapeutics

5. Centogene

