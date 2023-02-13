Governor Phil Scott Announces New Program to Help Revitalize Manufactured Home Communities

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced the launch of the Manufactured Home Improvement and Repair Program (MHIR), offering financial assistance to manufactured home communities (commonly known as mobile home park) as well as current and prospective manufactured home owners. The program, funded by $4 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), will provide financial assistance for park improvements, home repair and foundation installation.

“The MHIR program is focused on revitalizing an important part of the State’s affordable housing stock,” said Governor Phil Scott. “This investment will ensure the long-term affordability and habitability of several mobile home parks and mobile homes throughout Vermont.”

MHIR is a three-part program that aims to financially assist park owners in preparing vacant or abandoned lots for new manufactured homes, aid existing mobile homeowners in improving the habitability of their homes, and support new and existing mobile home owners with installing new foundations.

The Vermont State Housing Authority (VSHA) will be processing applications for MHIR and the application portal will open today. The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO) Mobile Home Program will provide application assistance to mobile home owners in need of home repairs. Applications will be accepted until October 31, 2024, or until funds are exhausted, whichever occurs first.

“Manufactured home communities represent a unique and effective form of affordable housing, particularly for rural areas. Preservation efforts to maintain their affordability is an important policy issue as housing costs continue to rise,” said Kathleen Berk, VSHA’s Executive Director. “Vermont State Housing Authority, as the largest manager of mobile home parks in the State, is delighted to collaborate with the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity on this important initiative to preserve and maintain this housing resource.”

“For decades, mobile home communities have been facing a number of environmental and habitability challenges,” said Sandrine Kibuey, Director of CVOEO’s Housing Advocacy Programs. “This program should significantly improve immediate areas of need such as the lack of availability and easy access to resources for home repair and maintenance and replacement or removal of old, outdated, and abandoned mobile homes.”

More information and application materials are available on the VSHA website.