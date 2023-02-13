Endometriosis Market Growing Rapidly with Market Trends, Growth, Revenue and Future scope with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase focus on woman health and easy availability of patient assistance program are some of the key factors driving the endometriosis market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Endometriosis Market size is estimated to be $1.9Billion, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2024. Increase focus on woman health and easy availability of patient assistance program are some of the key factors driving the endometriosis market over the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. Women with endometriosis could also have endometrial cyst which is also known as ovarian cyst. This could lead to other complications like causing chronic pelvic pain and raise the overall risk for ovarian cancer. Laparoscopy is one of the most definitive ways to do endometriosis diagnosis. The disease is often misdiagnosed with fibroid tumors and adenomyosis.

Key Takeaways

1. The growing prevalence of endometriosis has led to higher awareness among the patients regarding the endometriosis treatment. Further, there is rise in focus in research and development with the increase occurrence of the disease.

2. Government agencies are investing in healthcare infrastructure to provide better treatment facility to the patients. Thus more drugs and diagnosis equipment in line with the treatment of endometriosis are required thus driving the market further.

3. The market is controlled by high-cost hormone-based therapeutics, which plays a significant role in the treatment of endometriosis of the patient. Thus, companies such as Bayer and AbbVie are providing patient-assistance programs which helps to reduce the cost burden on the patients.

4. The accessibility of patient assistance programs for expensive drugs is expected to rise patient adherence to such drugs medications, which will in turn drive the market over the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

1. The endometriosis market by diagnosis type has been segmented into ultrasound, pelvic exam, laparoscopy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), hysteroscopy and sonohysterography. The ultrasound segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue with 31.01%. Rising demand for minimal invasive and non-invasive diagnostic procedures coupled with innovation in technology is a key factor resulting in the revenue share.

2. The Endometriosis market by geography has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America held the largest endometriosis market share of 51.61% revenue wise, in 2018. The high prevalence of endometriosis in North America is driving market growth in the region. Europe followed North America in terms of revenue share in the same year. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Endometriosis Industry are -

1. AbbVie Inc

2. Abbott

3. Ipsen

4. Bayer AG

5. Philogen

