Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Illinois
Leading ABA Provider Set to Open Newest Location in East Moline, ILEAST MOLINE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, announced a new center location in East Moline, Illinois. Lighthouse currently operates three other centers in Illinois in Champaign, IL, Decatur, IL and most recently Springfield, IL. Our newest East Moline autism center will be the fourth Lighthouse Autism center in Illinois. The East Moline center is slated to open in the late spring of 2023 and will provide autism services to 21 families and create over 32 new jobs in the area. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders, with approximately 1 in 44 children in the U.S. being diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). As the need for services grow, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to pursue its mission of bringing the highest quality autism therapy to communities that need them.
Regional Clinical Director, Ashley Ritchey, who oversees centers in Illinois noted, “With our first center in Illinois opening just a year ago, we have been overwhelmed with the support we have received from families and autism advocates in the state. It is clear there is a need for center-based ABA therapy services. We are humbled and grateful to be able to continue working with families with autism in Illinois through our newest center in East Moline,” said Ritchey.
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Lighthouse Autism Center offers autism therapy in a natural, play-based environment. Children are immersed in imaginary spaces where they can naturally explore their interests, engage in sensory experiences, and practice language. At the newest center in East Moline, children will have the opportunity to benefit from Lighthouse Fusion®, a unique clinical model that fuses the best practices of ABA and speech therapy into one innovative approach to autism treatment. Fusing speech into therapy programs gives the learners the language they need, to have their own voice. Developed by a team of dually certified BCBA/SLP’s, some of only a handful in the world, children can participate in co-treat sessions where three clinicians collaborate with one child to develop goals and deliver therapy. Through this model, children are making greater progress, faster, all while having fun.
Headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by parents of a child with autism. Over the past 11 years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based ABA therapy provider for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, and now Iowa. Lighthouse Autism Center believes that each child has unique and unlimited potential and is committed to bringing together compassionate care and clinical excellence to unlock that potential. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
Allison Gonyon
Lighthouse Autism Center
+1 574-345-0807
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn