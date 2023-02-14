Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Central Illinois
Leading ABA Provider Set to Open Newest Location in Springfield, ILSPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, announced a new center location in Springfield, Illinois. Lighthouse currently operates two other centers in Illinois in Champaign, IL and most recently, Decatur, IL. Our newest Springfield autism center will be the third Lighthouse Autism center in Illinois.
The Springfield center is slated to open at the spring of 2023. The facility will provide autism services to 30 families and create more than 40 new jobs in the area.
Lighthouse Autism Center is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, southwest Michigan, and central Illinois. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the United States. As the need for ABA services grow, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to pursue its mission of bringing the highest quality autism therapy services to communities that need them.
Lighthouse Autism Center offers autism therapy in a natural, play-based environment that encourages children to explore their natural interests. At the center in Springfield, Illinois, children will have the opportunity to benefit from Lighthouse Fusion®, a unique clinical model that fuses the best practices of ABA and speech therapy into one innovative approach to autism treatment. Developed by a team of dually certified BCBA/SLPs, some of only a handful in the world, the model features co-treat sessions during which three clinicians collaborate to develop goals and deliver therapy for an individual child. Through this model, children are making greater progress, faster, all while having fun.
According to Lighthouse Chief Clinical Officer Leila Allen, the Lighthouse team is thrilled to continue expanding services in central Illinois. “As someone who has spent extensive time in Springfield as a child, and still having family in the area, I could not be more excited to bring the life-changing services offered by Lighthouse to my father’s hometown” Allen said “The support we have received from families and advocates in the area is tremendous and we look forward to pursuing our mission of delivering the highest quality autism therapy to families with autism at our newest center in Springfield.”
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the parents of a child with autism. Over the past ten years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based ABA therapy provider for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, Michigan and Illinois. By offering an innovative clinical model called Lighthouse Fusion in a natural, play-based environment, Lighthouse brings together compassionate care and clinical excellence to unlock each child’s unique potential. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
