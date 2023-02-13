Cough Remedies Market Trends,Growth Factors, Top Key Players, Revenue Analysis with Future scope

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cough Remedies Market size is forecast to reach $1.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Increase in geriatric population, who are more prone to cough and cold, rise in vehicle pollution, high demand for over-the-counter products, development in R&D activities are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing number of cough cases, development of advanced products and use of effective treatments is set poised to further enhance the overall market demand of cough remedies products during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominates the Cough Remedies market in 2019 owing to an increase in the number of R&D activities to develop effectively and advance medical products. The Cough Remedies market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing demand for over the counter (OTC) products is a major factor projected to drive growth revenue of the global cough remedies market over the next ten years. Also, an increasing number of cough cases, growing awareness about advanced medicines, rapidly growing elderly population, rising vehicle pollution, are among some of the other factors that is set to drive the demand for cough remedies products.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cough Remedies market report.

4. Stringent government regulations and side effects are estimated to create hurdles for the Cough Remedies market.

Segment Analysis

1. Expectorant segment held the largest share in the Cough Remedies market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.07% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Key drugs that are at the later stage in the pipeline from manufacturers is driving the market growth.

2. Oral syrups are the most preferred form of cough, cold, and sore throat medicines owing to pleasant taste are projected to drive the market growth of the segment. Oral syrup segment is estimated to continue leading the market over the forecast period, 2020-2025.

3. Growing consumer base for retail pharmacies is projected to drive the market growth of the segment. E-commerce/ online pharmacies is poised to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, 2020- 2025.

4. North America dominated the Cough Remedies market with a share of more than 45%, followed by Europe. An increase in the number of R&D activities in order to develop effective and advance medical products is contributing to the market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cough Remedies Care Industry are -

1. Johnson & Johnson

2. Bayer AG

3. AstraZeneca plc

4. Pfizer Inc

5. Novartis AG

