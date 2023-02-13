Medical Membrane Market Estimated to Grow at CAR of 10.1% by 2030
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global medical membrane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030.
Medical uses of membrane technology are crucial, particularly for a variety of life-saving treatments. Some of its primary medical applications are drug administration, artificial organs, tissue regeneration, and diagnostic tools, including medical device coatings and bio-separations. The membrane serves as a separation method for some of the more advanced uses of membrane technology, such as concentration, separation, and purification. Medical membranes help process high-purity products with their high-precision separation capabilities.
Market Dynamics
The primary driver of the global market is the increase in demand for artificial organs. In the case of artificial organs, the medical membrane has served as the framework for artificial kidneys, pancreas, livers, and artificial membrane oxygenation. Research indicates that organ transplantation has set a new record in 2019 with 7,397 living donor transplants. This is due to patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), who require organ transplantation or dialysis for filtration and blood purification. According to data from the United Network for Organ Sharing, medical teams across the country carried out 39,718 transplants using organs from both deceased and living donors. The incidence counts for ESRD are anticipated to rise to 154,000–163,000 years.
As per the U.S. Renal Data System 2019 Annual Data Report, in 2017, the cases of ESRD reached 746,557, which conveys a significant increase of 2.6% over 2016. The incidence of renal failure that requires transplantation or dialysis for ESRD ranks increased in the U.S.
The number of organ failures has dramatically grown since the transition to the modern lifestyle. The medical membrane market's overall growth is being limited by the significantly greater gap between the number of patients in need of transplants and the number of organ donors. According to the US Department of Organ Donation and Transplantation, more than 116,000 people were on the waiting list as of 2017, with just 30% of them receiving transplants.
The rise in renal disease cases is another important factor driving the medical membrane market. The main nations with a significant increase in demand for renal replacement therapy are the US, Germany, Japan, Brazil, and Italy. More than 26 Mn Americans, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2016, suffer from one form or another of chronic renal disease. More than 2 million people worldwide are receiving renal replacement treatment to sustain their lives, according to the data. More than 7-8% of dialysis patients are added each year. The increase in instances has had a substantial impact on the demand for medical membranes.
But certain obstacles, such as a drawn-out validation process, limit this market's expansion. Medical items and equipment are in high demand, but due to the numerous regulations enforced by the US Food and Drug Administration, manufacturers are subject to a variety of regulatory restrictions. Furthermore, individuals rarely like this course of therapy because the lifespan of the membranes employed in various medical applications is short, and they must be changed.
Segmentation Summary
Material Analysis
In 2021, the PSU & PESU segment recorded a leading share of the global medical membranes industry. Due to their superior qualities and rising demand in hemodialysis and pharmaceutical filtration applications, PSU and PESU are in great demand. Due to their superior mechanical and thermal qualities, these materials are popular in waste-treatment membranes and medical applications.
Process Technology Analysis
The nanofiltration segment will record the highest growth of the global medical membrane market. While RO rejects all solutes, including monovalent ions, NF membrane solely rejects multivalent ions without any preference for monovalent ions. Due to this characteristic, NF membranes may function at significantly lower operating pressures and much higher flow rates than RO membranes. As a result, there is an increase in the utilization of nanofiltration process technology.
Application Analysis
The pharmaceutical filtration segment held a significant revenue of the global medical membrane industry. The prevalence of renal disorders, improvements in medical technology, the growth of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, and the rise in demand for high-purity materials and medications are all factors contributing to the pharmaceutical filtration market's expansion.
Regional Insights
In 2021, Europe maintained the first position among other nations in the global medical membrane industry. Europe is a global leader in the production of pharmaceuticals and the need for dialyzers. The rising number of people with ESRD, the expansion of facilities for improved diagnosis, and the high incidence and prevalence of chronic illnesses, including diabetes and hypertension will accelerate the growth of the region. About 60% of all ESRD cases in Europe were caused by diabetes and hypertension.
Notable Competitors
Some of the leading competitors in the global medical membrane market are:
GE Healthcare
Asahi Kasei
Koch Membrane Systems
Pall Corporation
Merck Millipore
3M
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global medical membrane market segmentation focuses on Material, Process Technology, Application, and Region.
By Material
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polysulfone (PSU)
Polyether Sulfone (PESU)
By Process Technology
Ultrafiltration
Membrane filtration
Nanofiltration
Reverse Osmosis
Dialysis
Gas Filtration
Others
By Application
IV Infusion & Sterile Filtration
Bio-artificial processes
Drug Delivery
Hemodialysis
Pharmaceutical Filtration
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
