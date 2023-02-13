Meal Kit Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An Increase in the Working Women Population in Developed and Developing Countries Is Anticipated to Drive the Meal Kit Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the global Meal Kit Market size is anticipated to reach $21.46 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. A Meal Kit is a subscription service where the company delivers pre-portioned or partially prepared food ingredients and recipes to the customer, who then has to prepare the food at home by themselves. This is different from meal delivery services as they deliver fully cooked food to the customer directly from a restaurant or cloud kitchen. Increasing preference for healthy and homemade meals among the younger population and increasing usage of super-absorbent polymer from sodium polyacrylate is driving the growth. However, increasing concerns regarding the quality of food provided by the services and non-convenience food act as a major challenge that can hamper demand generation.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Meal Kit Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America accounted for the highest Meal Kit market share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rapid growth and development of the foodservice industry in the region.

2. An increase in the working women population in developed and developing countries is anticipated to drive the market. However, the low awareness levels of the service in emerging economies is a major challenge for the Meal Kit market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Meal Kit Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Heat & Eat segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to their high accessibility and convenience. They are being increasingly adopted by those who do not know cooking or by people who have a busy schedule.

2. The Single service kit segment is anticipated to be the largest during the forecast period 2021-2026 with 11.9% of the overall market share owing to their high convenience among youngsters who live away from their families for education or work.

3. The Meal Kit Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The North American region accounted for the largest market share of more than 32% owing to the high development and awareness of the foodservice industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Meal kit Industry are -

1. Blue Apron

2. PeachDish

3. Gobble Inc

4. Chef’d LLC

5. Ahold

