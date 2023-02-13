Decorations And Inclusions Market to Reach US$2.2 Billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Demand for Natural Colorants and Increasing Consumer Awareness Are Likely to Aid the Decorations and Inclusions Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Decorations & Inclusions Market size is forecast to reach $2.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Decorations & Inclusions are used in food & beverage industry. It is used to make food more appealing as well as attractive using different techniques for decorative purposes. Decorations & Inclusions are used as caramel inclusions, sanding & coarse sugar in ice creams and frozen desserts. Carletti is used as specific coating technology for improving the durability of freeze. It is also used for increasing the texture of the food and for enhancing the attractiveness of the food products. Increasing developments in the food processing industries and increasing advancements in coating technology are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing implementation of the practical ingredients systems and increasing demand for chocolates designing such as nonpareils is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Decorations & Inclusions Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Decorations & Inclusions Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Decorations & Inclusions Market in 2020 owing to the increasing adoption of the processing technology and increasing product innovations. The Decorations & Inclusions Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing demand for natural colorants and increasing consumer awareness regarding the decorations & inclusions are likely to aid the market growth of the Decorations & Inclusions Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Decorations & Inclusions Market report.

4. Lack of raw material supply and fluctuations in prices is poised to create the hurdles for the Decorations & Inclusions Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Natural colorant is derived from the plant tissues but there are certain problems associated with the natural colorants. There is an increasing demand for artificial colorant in decorations & inclusions owing to the lack of consistent color intensities of the natural colorants and the instability of the natural colorants upon exposure to the heat & light.

2. There is an increasing demand for cocoa as decoration & inclusions owing to the increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the environmental impact of food sourcing.

3. North America dominated the Decorations & Inclusions Market with a major share of 32.50% in 2020. This is owing to the increasing demand from the food processing sector and increasing awareness regarding the decorations and inclusions.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Decorations & Inclusions Industry are -

1. Almendras Llopis

2. Orchard Valley Foods Ltd.

3. HLR Praline

4. Kanegrade Ltd.

5. Kerry Plc.

