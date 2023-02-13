Sperm Bank Market Growing Rapidly with Market Share, Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increased Miscarriage Rate Amongst Women is Driving the Growth of Sperm Bank Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sperm Bank Market size was valued at $ 5.01Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The Sperm Bank Market growth rate is attributed to the fact that many couples are facing a problem of not having a child as the female partner is not able to produce gamete (egg) or the male partner is having low sperm characteristics (low sperm count, less motility). In such cases, there arise a need for a healthy donor who can donate them healthy, mature and viable gametes to bring the hope of having a child which leads to the adoption of assisted reproductive technology (ART) therapy and therefore surged the demand for sperm banks. Sperm banks are licensed enterprises with an aim to maintain male fertilization capacity. A sperm banks collect, stores, and preserves sperm from healthy volunteers to help infertile couples to have a child. From improvement’s made in artificial insemination and other ART methods require heavy investment which has led to growing government funding across various countries is anticipated to propel the Sperm Bank Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominated the Sperm Bank Market with a share of 37% in the year 2019.

2. The factors such as rapid increase in male and female infertility, wide acceptance of sperm bank across globe, etc. are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of Sperm Bank Market.

3. Increase in the number of initiatives taken by government to support sperm bank, heavy investment for the advancement of technology and development such as artificial insemination and other ART methods in sperm banks are the key factors owing to the growth in the segment during forecast period 2020-2025.

Segment Analysis

1. Known Donor segment held the largest share in the market over other donors as there has been a change in legal landscape in many developing countries in the recent years making it mandatory right of the offspring to know about their biological parent after a certain age.

2. Based on service type, semen analysis segment held the major share of the market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 2.8%. The reason is attributed to the growing demand for ART procedures along with rising demand for semen analysis.

3. North America dominated the Sperm Bank Market with a share of 37% in 2019. North America remains the largest market of Sperm Bank owing to the rising concerns of male infertility on account of abnormal and inadequate sperm volume and ejaculatory issues continues to expand its market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sperm Bank Industry are -

1. Fairfax Cryobank Inc

2. Xytex Corporation

3. Andocryos

4. European Sperm Bank

5. Cryo-Save AG

