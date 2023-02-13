Tomato Ketchup Market to Reach US$24.6 Billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Augmenting demand for ready-to-eat foods is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Tomato Ketchup Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Tomato Ketchup Market size is estimated to reach $24.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Tomato ketchup can be delineated as a category of table condiments that is fabricated by using tomatoes, organic sweeteners, acetic acid, and pungent spices. Such food dressings are taken into account to enhance the taste and flavor of food. Tomato ketchup is generally of two types regular and flavored ketchup. Ketchup with ethnic flavors has become a tradition to eat fast foods such as French fries, tater tots, sandwiches, and roasted meat. With the growing popularity of fast foods among the younger generation various food-specific ketchup and sauces have come to the foreground in recent years such as barbecue sauce, and egg ketchup. The tomato ketchup market outlook is exceptionally bewitching with the availability of top-notch flavors and organic choices. Proliferating western influence, the existence of smaller ketchup brands are factors set to drive the growth of the Tomato Ketchup Industry for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the North America Tomato Ketchup Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust demand for fast food. However, the Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the growing processing industry and alignment of industries to locally produce to self-sustain.

2. Augmenting demand for ready-to-eat foods is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Tomato Ketchup Market. Hampered production activities attributed to the reposition of lockdowns, and health hitches associated with the overuse of ketchup are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Tomato Ketchup Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The household segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to augmenting the per capita income of people and the availability of organic ketchup which is health-friendly.

2. The growth is owing to altering eating habits of people attributed to envy toward the western style of living. The majority of people in developing countries blindly follow the things trending in western nations. Moreover, as the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) foods is escalating the popularity and use of tomato ketchup are plunging upward. In fact, it has become an indispensable part of dining tables across the globe.

3. According to a statistic on population, more than 3.3 billion people worldwide live in the countryside as of 2021. Moreover, the offline segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the growing number of supermarkets with swift modernization around the globe.

4. According to a report around 42000 to 45000 supermarkets outlets are present in the US in 2021. The number has witnessed a slight increase of 0.6% as compared to the year 2020. Nevertheless, the widescale popularity of ketchup in the US is another factor driving the growth in the tomato ketchup market.

5. This growth is owing to heightening Western influence in developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia. Rapid growth in these nations changing people's tastes and preferences is anticipated to be a blessing for the respective segment. Nevertheless, any growing trend in Asia is always sure to be a hit considering the colossal population of the continent.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Tomato Ketchup industry are -

1. Nestle S.A.

2. Kraft Heinz Company

3. Hindustan Unilever

4. Del Monte Food

5. Organicvalle

