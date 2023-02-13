Osteoporosis Market Growing Rapidly with Market Share, Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HTDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Osteoporosis Drugs Market size is valued at $15.3Bn by 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The Osteoporosis Drugs Market growth rate is attributed to severe fractures, which can have deleterious effects on the health of patients. The bones become porous in this medical condition, which makes them more fragile and, in turn, prone to fractures, caused by the overproduction of the hormone parathyroid. Osteoporosis also occurs owing to a number of diseases or treatments, which includes anorexia, alcoholism, kidney disease, hyperthyroidism, and surgical removal of the ovaries. Certain medications also help to increase the rate of bone loss, including some anti-seizure medications, proton pump inhibitors, chemotherapy, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, and glucocorticosteroids.

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominated the Osteoporosis Drugs Market with a share of 37% in the year 2019.

2. The factors such as the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, changing lifestyles impinging bone health, and the increasing geriatric population are the key factors owing to the growth in the segment during the forecast period 2020-2025.

3. Growing awareness about osteoporotic care, increasing R&D investment in drug discovery and development, and increasing healthcare expenditure are amongst the major factor projected to impel the growth of the Osteoporosis Drugs Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. RANK ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor of the Antiresorptive Agents segment held the largest share in the market and is poised to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% over Anabolic Agents as this inhibitor can be used in conjunction with other drugs to impart a synergistic effect in the overall treatment regime. As these inhibitors are used for the management of osteoporosis in patients at high risk for bone fractures so, there is a high growth possibility achieved as a result of more positive patient results associated with rank ligand inhibitors.

2. On the basis of Gender, the female segment held the major share of the market in terms of revenue. The reason might be attributed to an upsurge in incidence as a result of menopause in women. According to a report published by International Osteoporosis Foundation, it states that nearly 30% of all postmenopausal women have an increased rate of osteoporosis owing to low bone mass amongst 200 million people worldwide.

3. North America dominated the Osteoporosis Drugs Market with a share of 37% in 2019. North America remains the largest consumer of Osteoporosis Drugs owing to the high prevalence of osteoporosis patients in the region, established healthcare infrastructure, availability of branded drugs coupled with the presence of key players which continues to expand its market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Osteoporosis Drugs Industry are -

1. Merck & Co. Inc.

2. Radius Health Inc.

3. Novartis AG

4. Eli Lilly and Company

5. Pfizer Inc

