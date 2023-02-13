A ‘Sweet’ All Niter

With gumdrop and peppermint stick visuals borrowed from a classic board game, the nearly 3,000 students who packed the Adele H. Stamp Student Union on Friday revisited fond childhood memories at the annual Stamp All Niter.

From early evening to midnight, crowds flocked to a Terp take on “Build a Bear” and a roller rink along with events like swing dancing, art exhibits, movies (including “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”), comfort dogs, a comedy show and board games–including “Candyland,” this year’s theme.

“We are always excited to see the Stamp full of life, especially post-pandemic and during the winter months," said Laura Hood, student program manager for the Stamp. "It’s always great to see the students excited for this longstanding campus tradition every year.”

Catelynn Kreutzer, a junior in her first year at Maryland, drove an hour from her home in Southern Maryland, saying she was glad she’d decided to make the trip.



“I really did want to meet new people and hang out and see what events are happening,” she said between moves in the board game “Sorry!”

In a line that rivals the Stamp Chick-Fil-A at noon, Garrett Bart ‘24 queued up with friends for the University of Maryland Police Department-sponsored Build-a-Terp Workshop. He figured the wait for a stuffed animal would be worth it. “It’s moving at a medium pace,” he observed.

Scroll down to see the action at the All Niter.