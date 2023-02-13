Apple Juice Market Report 2023-2028, Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled “Apple Juice Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", the global apple juice market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during 2023-2028.
Apple juice is a fruit juice made by pressing the pulp of premium quality apples. The pectinase enzyme is used to enhance the juice yield, while the amylase enzyme breaks down the starch suspended in it. Apple juice possesses numerous vital nutrients, such as vitamins B and C, minerals, and phytochemicals. In recent years, apple juice has gained traction as it is a healthy drink, offering various benefits such as detoxifying the body, enhancing heart health and digestion, increasing hydration, and boosting immunity.
Global Apple Juice Market Trends:
One of the primary factors driving the market is the rising health consciousness which has led to the shifting preferences of consumers from carbonated drinks toward healthier and natural beverages. Additionally, on account of hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles, consumers are adopting packaged apple juice as a quick source of nutrition, which is creating a positive market outlook. Other than this, key players are introducing preservative-free and sugar-free apple juice with natural sweeteners to cater to the demands of health-conscious consumers. Besides this, the launch of better-quality packaging solutions to avoid spoilage and spillage of packed juices is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, cold-pressed apple juices are being extensively adopted. Moreover, numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of various nations to encourage the consumption of food products and drinks are strengthening the market growth.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Apple & Eve LLC (Lassonde Industries Inc.)
Dabur Ltd
Eden Foods Inc.
Manzana Products Co. Ltd.
Mott's (Dr Pepper Snapple Group)
Musselman Premium, Parle Agro Private Limited
PepsiCo Inc.
Martinelli & Company
The Coca-Cola Company
The Kraft Heinz Company
Tree Top Inc.
White House Company.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories
Breakup by Type:
Filtered
Unfiltered
Breakup by Nature:
Organic
Conventional
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Retail Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Household
Commercial
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
