Age related Macular Degeneration Market Trends, Growth Factors, Top Key Players, Revenue Analysis with Future scope

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Age Related Macular Degeneration Market is projected to reach a revenue of $12.85 billion by 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The Age-Related Macular Degeneration market size, in 2018, is said to be $7.65 billion. Age-related macular degeneration is a medical condition of the eye which diminishes eyesight with age. Thus a rising geriatric population will contribute to the growth of this market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Age-Related-Macular-Degeneration-Market-Research-502356

Key Takeaways

1. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% owing to the rising prevalence of AMD along with the rise in the geriatric population.

2. Companies are adopting various strategic alliances to expand in various regions. Investments in research have increased in order to develop treatment drugs for AMD.

3. Rare case of macular degeneration occurs in children, teenagers, or adults, called the Stargardt disease, which is an inherited retinal disorder.

Segmental Analysis:

1. AMD is of two types; dry and wet AMD. Dry AMD is caused by the formation of deposits called under the retina; and, wet AMD is caused by abnormal growth of the blood vessels beneath the macula. Wet AMD accounts for a larger share of the market owing to the rising prevalence of this compared to dry AMD among the geriatric population. This segment also has a growth rate of 7% and is growing faster than the dry AMD segment.

2. Wet AMD has drugs for its treatment, whereas dry AMD has no available treatment. The drugs used for wet AMD include anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor drugs (anti-VEGF). Commonly used drugs are Lucentis (ranibizumab) and Eylea (aflibercept) which are FDA-approved for the treatment of AMD. Off-label drug Avastin (bevacizumab) is also popularly used. Photodynamic therapy (PDT) is also being used as a treatment for wet AMD and it slows the damage to vision.

3. On the basis of the route of administration, the market is segmented into intravenous and intravitreal. The intravitreal segment is said to dominate the market owing to it being more effective due to targeted drug delivery. Also, most anti-VEGF injections are administered using intravitreal or intraocular injections.

4. In 2018, North America held 43.5% of the global Age-Related Macular Degeneration market share. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of AMD as well as the rising number of drug approvals in the country. According to the United States Census Bureau, the older population is estimated to grow significantly in the coming years. As a result, the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration is also growing.

Click on the following link to buy the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=502356

Competitive Landscape:

1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

2. Novartis AG

3. Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc

4. Pfizer Inc

5. Bayer AG

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=502356

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062