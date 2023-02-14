Maize Oil Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Maize Oil Market size is estimated to reach $165.7 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% percentage during the forecast period 2020-2025. Maize is a popular food, feed and industrial crop and its oil obtained from the germ of maize plant. It is extracted through an extended process of expeller pressing, refinement, and steam distillation. Corn is used for cooking, Skincare as well as in biofuel. In addition, the by-products obtained are used as fertilizer and animal feed. Owing to the diversified applications, the demand for maize oil is increasing rapidly. The maize oil is also used as refined vegetable oil, frying oil for salad dressing, and as a key ingredient in margarine. It is also used in food service industries, pharmaceuticals and even as massage oil. Maize oil further holds various therapeutic properties that provides various health benefits including lowering blood sugar and cholesterol, improves heart health and used as emollient for skin, thus propelling the market growth in forecast period 2020-2025. Agronomist has developed higher grade of maize oil varieties that are extremely low in calorie than others and makes it perfect frying oil for health-conscious population. Government regulations on labeling, manufacturing, and selling of the oil are some of the factors that is set to restrain the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Maize Oil Market highlights the following areas –

1. Geographically, Europe accounted for the highest revenue share in 2019 and it is poised to dominate during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to its wide usage as feedstock for biodiesel. Europe has stringent environmental regulations that have led to the high demand biofuels from the region fueling the market growth.

2. Edible segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is also set to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2020-20225 owing to the inclination of people towards healthy food options especially for oils.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Maize Oil Market report.

4. Availability of substitutes act as challenge to hamper the growth for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Segmental Analysis:

1 By application, the maize oil market is segmented into bio diesel, food industry, cosmetics & personal care, household, pharmaceuticals, and others.

2. Based on the distribution channel, maize oil market is segmented into offline and online modes. Offline segment is further divided into supermarkets, convenience stores and others.

3. Based on geography, global maize oil market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Maize Oil Industry are -

1. Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co.,

2. Greenfield Global Inc.

3. Archer Daniels Midland Co.,

4. The J M Smucker Co

5. Cargill Inc.

