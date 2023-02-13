Lactose Free Dairy Products Market to Reach $18.2 billion by 2026 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Lactose Free Dairy Products Market based on the Product Type can be further segmented into Milk, Ice-Cream, Yoghurt, Processed Milk Products, and Others. The Milk segment held the largest share owing to the factors such as the increase in the adoption of hazelnut milk among young consumers and the growing demand for lactose-free milk products among lactose-intolerance consumers. The rise in the product launches of lactose-free milk products by the key players is driving the growth of the Lactose Free Dairy Products Market. The Yoghurt segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.3% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the growing demand for lactose-free soya yoghurts and the increasing awareness about the health benefits of lactose-free yoghurt products.

Key Takeaways:

1. Geographically, the North America Lactose Free Dairy Products Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the demand for lactose-free carob bars.

2. The increase in the adoption of hazelnut milk among young consumers is driving the Milk segment. However, the undesirable taste of lactose-free dairy products is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Lactose Free Dairy Products Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Lactose Free Dairy Products Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Lactose Free Dairy Products Market based on the Product Type can be further segmented into Milk, Ice-Cream, Yoghurt, Processed Milk Products, and Others.

2. The Lactose Free Dairy Products Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, and Others.

3. North America held the largest share with 27% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the rise in the demand for lactose-free carob bars and an increase in the adoption of low-calorie products among consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Lactose Free Dairy Products Industry are -

1. Green Valley Creamery

2. Valio International

3. The Danone Company Inc

4. Saputo Dairy Products

5. Cabot Creamery Cooperative

