Industrial Rubber Sheet rolls now available in higher width & thicknesses

A Rubber Sheet is a vulcanized uniform layer of Elastomer used in Industrial Automation such as for making Gaskets, Oil Seals, Flooring, Metal to metal bonding

Rubber Sheets are Hose pipes being manufactured by our organization from last 40years. Generally a Rubber Sheet is a vulcanized uniform layer of Natural or synthetic Elastomer, mainly used in Industrial Aautomation such as for making Gaskets, Oil Seals, Flooring, Metal to metal bonding. the general process which involves hydraulic Presses enable us to offer max. width of 1000mm & length up to 2meters, this used to limit us to cater only few requirements from the industry. Because many operations requires large Width & length.

To overcome such limitations we have installed Rubber Rotational curing system in our premises. This enables us to manufacture Rubber Sheet in Rolls in place of Sheets. These rolls are available in up to 2000mm width & nearly unlimited length. This means we can now fulfill all domestic & International requirements with better options in Width, Length, color, Surface & thickness.

Neoprene, EPDM, Nitrile, Silicone, Viton, Natural are some of the major elastomers used to manufacture High & Medium pressure grade Industrial Rubber Sheeting. Some sheets are also available with Cotton or Nylon fabric reinforcements better known as Diaphragm Rubber Sheets. Reinforcement thrive product to perform well in case of hydraulic & pneumatic pressures.

We have also introduced Rubber Sheets for Agriculture & food Industry, these sheets are made from Food grade raw rubber along with FDA approved ingredients in clean & hygienic environment.

