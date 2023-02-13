Submit Release
News Search

There were 649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,777 in the last 365 days.

Industrial Rubber Sheet rolls now available in higher width & thicknesses

rubber sheets

A Rubber Sheet is a vulcanized uniform layer of Elastomer used in Industrial Automation such as for making Gaskets, Oil Seals, Flooring, Metal to metal bonding

DELHI, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubber Sheets are Hose pipes being manufactured by our organization from last 40years. Generally a Rubber Sheet is a vulcanized uniform layer of Natural or synthetic Elastomer, mainly used in Industrial Aautomation such as for making Gaskets, Oil Seals, Flooring, Metal to metal bonding. the general process which involves hydraulic Presses enable us to offer max. width of 1000mm & length up to 2meters, this used to limit us to cater only few requirements from the industry. Because many operations requires large Width & length.

To overcome such limitations we have installed Rubber Rotational curing system in our premises. This enables us to manufacture Rubber Sheet in Rolls in place of Sheets. These rolls are available in up to 2000mm width & nearly unlimited length. This means we can now fulfill all domestic & International requirements with better options in Width, Length, color, Surface & thickness.

Neoprene, EPDM, Nitrile, Silicone, Viton, Natural are some of the major elastomers used to manufacture High & Medium pressure grade Industrial Rubber Sheeting. Some sheets are also available with Cotton or Nylon fabric reinforcements better known as Diaphragm Rubber Sheets. Reinforcement thrive product to perform well in case of hydraulic & pneumatic pressures.

We have also introduced Rubber Sheets for Agriculture & food Industry, these sheets are made from Food grade raw rubber along with FDA approved ingredients in clean & hygienic environment.

Please visit us : https://rubbersheetindia.co.in/neoprene-rubber-sheet for multipurpose Industrial Rubber Sheet solution.

Ak jain
Metro Rubber Corporation
+91 98914 17740
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Industrial Rubber Sheet rolls now available in higher width & thicknesses

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.