Director Immigration pays courtesy visit
Noble profession requires more recognitionFebruary 13, 2023
The Director of Immigration Mrs Amelia Komaisavai this morning visited the Acting Commissioner of Corrections Salote Panapasa at the Fiji Corrections Service Head Quarters this morning.
The meeting also served as an opportunity for both to discuss issues that concerned foreign nationals serving their sentences in the FCS or who were being detained.
Currently there are 17 foreign nationals in the custody of FCS serving long sentences, some life sentences while some are being detained.