Director Immigration pays courtesy visit

Noble profession requires more recognition
February 13, 2023

The Director of Immigration Mrs Amelia Komaisavai this morning visited the Acting Commissioner of Corrections Salote Panapasa at the Fiji Corrections Service Head Quarters this morning.

The meeting also served as an opportunity for both to discuss issues that concerned foreign nationals serving their sentences in the FCS or who were being detained.

Currently there are 17 foreign nationals in the custody of FCS serving long sentences, some life sentences while some are being detained.

Director Immigration pays courtesy visit

