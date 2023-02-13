Submit Release
Multiply Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Information Security

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiply, a leading provider of automated financial advice technology to financial services and wealth management companies, is proud to announce that it has received the ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This rigorous international certification demonstrates Multiply's commitment to maintaining and protecting sensitive company and customer information.

"At Multiply, we understand that trust is earned through secure and reliable practices. That's why we're proud to have achieved the ISO 27001 certification, which confirms our commitment to securing our customers' and employees' information," said Vivek Madlani, CEO and Co-Founder of Multiply.

To achieve the certification, Multiply had to demonstrate a systematic and documented approach to protecting and managing sensitive information. Multiply uses Drata's automated platform to continuously monitor its internal security controls against the highest standards. This allows Multiply to have real-time visibility across the organisation and ensure the end-to-end security and compliance posture of its systems.

"We believe that security should never be an afterthought, especially when it comes to sensitive information. That's why we've worked tirelessly to ensure our security measures align with international standards set by the International Organization for Standardization," said Mike Curtis, CTO, Co-Founder of Multiply.

Following an extensive audit by LRQA, this certification confirms that Multiply meets the highest standards for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving its information security management system.

As more enterprises look to process sensitive business data with cloud-based services like Multiply, it's critical that they do so in a way that ensures their data will remain safe. With this certification, Multiply's customers can feel confident knowing that their data is in good hands.

For more information on Multiply's ISO 27001 certification/security posture, visit multiply.ai or read our blog post.

About Multiply
Multiply offers a digital solution for automating financial advice, which is faster and more affordable than traditional methods. Over the course of six years, our technology has been tested and refined, helping hundreds of thousands of customers.

About Drata
Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to help businesses earn and keep the trust of their users, customers, partners, and prospects. With Drata, companies streamline SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA compliance through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. For more information, visit drata.com.

