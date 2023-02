CSSI Successful Candidates Announcement

The Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) wish to inform successful Candidates for 2023 CSSI Recruitments: Phase 2 – Fitness Capability Test.

Applicants are hereby informed to call in at the CSSI Headquarter, Rove, from 9am – 12pm and 1pm – 3 pm on the 14th – 17st February 2023.

Successful candidates will progress to the next phase of the Recruitment Process – Fitness Capability Test.

Thank you