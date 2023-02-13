Earn By Saving The Planet With Green Trees
Uniswap Labs (UNISWAP:GRN)
Earn By Saving The Planet With Green Trees”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is it possible to make money while also helping the environment? With Green Trees, a newly launched NFT project on the Polygon blockchain, the answer is Yes.
— Igor Afrikian
Green Trees is the first GameFi project introducing the “Plant-To-Earn” model: users earn crypto for planting trees around the world.
For every NFT sold in the first round, Green Trees will fund planting of 10 trees through Ecologi, a social enterprise with a range of global reforestation partners. All trees are planted where they’re needed most, in order to have the biggest possible benefit for the environment.
NFT holders receive daily rewards in GREEN tokens ($GRN) which can either be cashed out for profit or utilized to earn an extra income.
Igor Afrikyan, CEO of Green Trees Planet Ltd, explains more about the company’s project: “With GameFi, we aim to nudge people into planting more trees, and also connect the public to Web 3.0. Our mission is to help everyone contribute to the environment in a simple, secure, and profitable way. Deforestation is an ecological crisis for the whole planet, it affects us all. The Green Trees project exists to plant trees, help save the Earth and provide rewards to participants for being part of an amazing cause”.
The project's native token $GRN is only produced as a result of planting real-world trees and holding Green Trees NFT. During the current round of sales, each NFT generates 0.05 GRN per day. With the token's price fluctuating around $1.00, you can get a 15% monthly return on investment, simply by holding NFTs in your wallet.
Besides this, Green Trees offers multiple ways of earning more $GRN: by referring new community members, participating in the project's bounty program and auctions, earning interest on your assets with a yield generating token yGRN.
Another notable mechanism implemented by Green Trees is the so-called “revaluation”: NFTs will rise in price by $10 in every next round of sales, because they will be linked to 10 more trees (and thus generating more $GRN). With overall supply for the first round being capped at 10,000 NFTs, this looks like a strong incentive for early participants.
The variety of environmentally conscience NFT projects has grown steadily throughout 2022. Green Trees stands out from the rest by offering an easy and lucrative, yet very affordable way to make a positive impact in the world.
One beautiful option of the project is that you can join even by planting trees yourself. Everyone can submit an application and get a certain amount of Green Trees NFTs, if the application is successfully verified.
Why trees?
Forests are vital for the health of our planet. They reduce air pollution, filter water supplies, sustain biodiversity. And of course, trees absorb and store carbon dioxide. After the oceans, forests are the second largest carbon sink on the planet.
If forests are cleared, or even disturbed, they release CO2 and other greenhouse gases. Forest loss and damage is the cause of around 10% of global warming. Planting trees is the most effective climate crisis solution available to the world right now.
It is however important that the right type of trees are planted in the right place. The project's partnership with Ecologi ensures that every dollar is spent with maximum efficiency. Trees planted through this organization will bring not only environmental, but also socio-economic benefits to the communities that will take care of them.
By purchasing Green Trees NFT, you’ll do more than fund putting 10 seeds in the ground; you’ll make sure these forests survive for future generations.
---
Green Trees is a project by the UK-based company Green Trees Planet Ltd.
Ecologi is a social enterprise operating as a charity and working with a range of planting partners, such as the Eden Reforestation Projects and the International Tree Foundation. The success of the Ecologi model has enabled them to carry out projects in 43 countries, having planted more than 50 million trees since 2014.
The Polygon blockchain has been chosen as the most appropriate platform for the Green Trees project to run on. Polygon has eliminated the network’s carbon debt going back to its inception and making the chain climate positive going forward starting last year. It is also the best blockchain to launch a project with high-frequency and low-value transactions.
---
To learn more about Green Trees, you can visit <here> (https://greentrees.io).
Edmond Levine
Green Trees Planet Ltd
+44 7700 306889
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other