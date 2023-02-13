SECO presents new solution on Google Cloud at Embedded World 2023
CLEA on Google Cloud to accelerate digital transformation and AI in the Industrial world.
By combining our proposition with Google Cloud’s cutting edge AI services, we can offer unique solutions in the industrial field, enabling companies to evolve their business model.”AREZZO, ITALY, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SECO will be at Embedded World 2023 to showcase CLEA integrated with Google Cloud, for European users. Google Cloud users will be able to adopt CLEA to fully exploit the value of their field data. Thanks to Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence services, which will be natively integrated with CLEA, it will be possible to generate insights leveraging additional information from all the data sources of the company, such as ERP, CRM, MES and on-field devices.
— Dario Freddi, Global Software Strategy and Revenue Manager of SECO
CLEA’s open-source nature will enable more and more players in the SECO and Google Cloud ecosystems to build artificial intelligence solutions for IoT easily and efficiently, providing developers with a standardized framework to accelerate the time-to-market of their products and services.
CLEA will be available on Google Cloud Marketplace and the two companies will also work together to help customers implement CLEA on Google Cloud. There will also be a focus on vertical use cases in strategic sectors.
Camozzi Group, amongst SECO’s main shareholders, will transform its data analytics infrastructure using services offered by CLEA and Google Cloud, thus becoming a benchmark for a fully connected, cloud enabled Industrial IoT company.
“We are enthusiastic about the recognition of CLEA from a player of absolute global relevance such as Google Cloud. It is indeed a great validation of the massive effort we put in its development over the last few years. We are thrilled to make our platform and our expertise in IoT-AI solutions available to a wide range of users at a European level: by combining our proposition with Google Cloud’s cutting edge AI services, we can offer unique solutions in the industrial field, enabling companies to evolve their business model, harness new value from the on-field data and to provide their end users with high value-added, as-a-service solutions”, said Dario Freddi, Global Software Strategy and Revenue Manager of SECO.
SECO (IOT.MI) develops and manufactures cutting-edge technological solutions, from miniaturized computers to fully customized integrated systems combining hardware and software. SECO also offers Clea, a proprietary end-to-end IoT-AI analytics software suite that allows clients to gather insightful data from their on-field devices in real time. SECO employs almost 900 people worldwide and operates through 5 production plants, 10 R&D hubs and sales offices in 9 countries. SECO serves more than 300 blue-chip customers which are leaders in their respective fields, including Medical, Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Fitness, Vending and many other sectors. SECO R&D capabilities are further enhanced by long-lasting strategic partnerships with tech giants and collaborations with universities, research centers, and innovative start-ups. Corporate social responsibility is part of the strategy of SECO, that undertakes several actions to reduce its environmental footprint and increase its impact on its people and local communities.
