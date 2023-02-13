Network Intelligence Acquires Services Business of Ilantus Technologies
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Intelligence, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, today announced the acquisition of the services business of Ilantus Technologies, a prominent player in the identity and access management (IAM) market. The acquisition will expand Network Intelligence's service offering to include advanced IAM solutions, further strengthening the company's position as a comprehensive cybersecurity provider.
"We are excited to announce this acquisition, which will bring together the expertise of both companies to offer our clients a complete suite of cybersecurity solutions," said K.K. Mookhey, CEO of Network Intelligence. "With the integration of Ilantus Technologies' services business, we will be able to provide even more comprehensive protection for our clients' digital assets."
Ilantus Technologies' services business has a strong reputation in the IAM market, offering innovative solutions that help organizations securely manage and protect their digital identities. The company's services are used by a growing number of Fortune 500 companies and government organizations worldwide.
Said Binod Singh founder chairman of ILANTUS “With the rapid global acceptance of our Converged IAM product “Compact Identity“ it was getting increasingly difficult to run two businesses. IAM services are today a very high growth domain and NII, with its solid reputation in cyber security services business, is an ideal company to grow what we brought to an impressive global level in 20+ years.”
“Joining forces with Network Intelligence is a natural next step for Ilantus Technologies' services business," said Arun Singh, CEO of Ilantus Technologies. "This acquisition will allow us to reach a wider audience and bring our advanced IAM services to even more organizations in need of robust digital security.
The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
About Network Intelligence :
Network Intelligence is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services to help organizations protect their digital assets. The company's offerings include network security, threat intelligence, and compliance management services.
About Ilantus Technologies :
Ilantus Technologies is a provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions, offering innovative products and services that help organizations securely manage and protect their digital identities. The company's services are used by a growing number of Fortune 500 companies and government organizations worldwide.
Iana Davis
"We are excited to announce this acquisition, which will bring together the expertise of both companies to offer our clients a complete suite of cybersecurity solutions," said K.K. Mookhey, CEO of Network Intelligence. "With the integration of Ilantus Technologies' services business, we will be able to provide even more comprehensive protection for our clients' digital assets."
Ilantus Technologies' services business has a strong reputation in the IAM market, offering innovative solutions that help organizations securely manage and protect their digital identities. The company's services are used by a growing number of Fortune 500 companies and government organizations worldwide.
Said Binod Singh founder chairman of ILANTUS “With the rapid global acceptance of our Converged IAM product “Compact Identity“ it was getting increasingly difficult to run two businesses. IAM services are today a very high growth domain and NII, with its solid reputation in cyber security services business, is an ideal company to grow what we brought to an impressive global level in 20+ years.”
“Joining forces with Network Intelligence is a natural next step for Ilantus Technologies' services business," said Arun Singh, CEO of Ilantus Technologies. "This acquisition will allow us to reach a wider audience and bring our advanced IAM services to even more organizations in need of robust digital security.
The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
About Network Intelligence :
Network Intelligence is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services to help organizations protect their digital assets. The company's offerings include network security, threat intelligence, and compliance management services.
About Ilantus Technologies :
Ilantus Technologies is a provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions, offering innovative products and services that help organizations securely manage and protect their digital identities. The company's services are used by a growing number of Fortune 500 companies and government organizations worldwide.
Iana Davis
Ilantus Technologies
+1 720-375-6353
email us here