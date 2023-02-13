Professional Hair Care Market - Top 10 Leading Players, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast
Increasing self-awareness towards trending fashion among youngsters is expected to drive profits in the professional hair care market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Professional Hair Care Market presented opportunities worth $14,000 to $14,600 as of 2018. And, its value will be increasing at a steady positive CAGR of 2.5% to 3.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Although the product is exceptionally popular in most of the developed and developing nations, the European region grabs the highest market share in the global professional hair care market of around 34% to 36%. Among all segments, the analyst of the report highlights escalating demands in the professional hair care market in coloring application, projecting it to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% to 3% during the aforementioned forecast period.
Key Takeaways
1. The globally increasing pollution and bad eating habits among the citizens have escalated the damage affecting hair. Furthermore, the stressful life poised by work, education, and household purposes has increased hair damage globally.
2. The base year of the study is 2018, with forecasts done up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments.
3. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.
Segment Analysis
1. Based on the type Professional Hair Care Market is segmented into hair coloring, hair styling, hair straightening and perming, shampoos, and conditioners.
2. The professional hair care market report also analyzes the major geographic regions as well as the major countries in these regions. The regions and countries covered in the study include: North America, South America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East, and Africa
3. Professional hair care products are applied to handle common hair problems such as hair loss, dandruff, frizzy hair, itchy or dry scalp, and split ends. Professional hair care market is advocated by products such as shampoo, bleach, and hair conditioner. Application of these products nourishes the scalp and hairs and leaves an aesthetic hairstyle.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Professional Hair Care Industry are -
1. Henkel AG & Company
2. KGaA
3. IDA(World Hair Cosmetics (Asia) Ltd)
4. Kao Corporation
5. L'Oréal S.A
