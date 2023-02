Human Growth Hormone Market Size, Top Companies, Industry Analysis, Trends, Latest Insights and Forecast to 2027

The human growth hormone market is expected to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.47% during 2022-2027.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐—›๐˜‚๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐—›๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—บ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€, ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ, ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต, ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณโ€œ, the global human growth hormone market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.47% during 2022-2027.Human growth hormone, also known as HGH, refers to a peptide hormone that is produced by the pituitary gland to stimulate growth in children and adults. It generally regulates the regeneration, repair, reproduction, and metabolism of the cells, thereby contributing to the overall development of the body. Human growth hormone also manages body fluids, fat metabolism, bone and muscle growth, etc. The deficiency of HGH can increase the risk of chronic diseases and fat accumulation, whereas higher levels can cause gigantism and acromegaly, muscle-wasting disease, short bowel syndrome in adults, etc. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.Human Growth Hormone Market Trends:The growing prevalence of Turner syndrome, which is a chromosomal disorder distinguished by complete or partial loss of X chromosomes, is among the key factors stimulating the human growth hormone market. Moreover, growth hormones are usually administered to reverse some of the symptoms of this disease, thereby escalating the demand for HGH drugs across countries. Besides this, the increasing consumer health consciousness, the development of recombinant human growth hormone (rHGH), and the inflating need for preventive measures against endocrine disorders are positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the rising occurrence of disorders, including Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and idiopathic short stature (ISS) that are caused by the deficiency of growth hormones in the body and can be treated by using medically synthesized medications, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of HGH as performance enhancers by bodybuilders is anticipated to fuel the human growth hormone market over the forecasted period. Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the human growth hormone market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:โ€ข Eli Lilly and Companyโ€ข EMD Serono Inc.โ€ข F. Hoffmann-La Roche AGโ€ข Ferring B.V.โ€ข Genentech Inc.โ€ข Ipsenโ€ข Merck KGaAโ€ข Novartis AGโ€ข Novo Nordiskโ€ข Pfizer Inc.โ€ข Sandoz, etc.Key Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the global human growth hormone market on the basis of application, distribution channel, route of administration and region.Breakup by Application:โ€ข Growth Hormone (GH) Deficiencyo Adult GH Deficiencyo Pediatric GH Deficiencyโ€ข Turner Syndromeโ€ข Idiopathic Short Stature (ISS)โ€ข Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS)โ€ข Small for Gestational Ageโ€ข OthersBreakup by Distribution Channel:โ€ข Hospital Pharmacyโ€ข Retail Pharmacyโ€ข Online Pharmacyโ€ข OthersBreakup by Route of Administration:โ€ข Intravenousโ€ข Intramuscularโ€ข Subcutaneousโ€ข OralBreakup by Region:โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)โ€ข Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others) 