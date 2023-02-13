Human Growth Hormone Market Size, Top Companies, Industry Analysis, Trends, Latest Insights and Forecast to 2027
The human growth hormone market is expected to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.47% during 2022-2027.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗛𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳“, the global human growth hormone market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.47% during 2022-2027.
Human growth hormone, also known as HGH, refers to a peptide hormone that is produced by the pituitary gland to stimulate growth in children and adults. It generally regulates the regeneration, repair, reproduction, and metabolism of the cells, thereby contributing to the overall development of the body. Human growth hormone also manages body fluids, fat metabolism, bone and muscle growth, etc. The deficiency of HGH can increase the risk of chronic diseases and fat accumulation, whereas higher levels can cause gigantism and acromegaly, muscle-wasting disease, short bowel syndrome in adults, etc.
Human Growth Hormone Market Trends:
The growing prevalence of Turner syndrome, which is a chromosomal disorder distinguished by complete or partial loss of X chromosomes, is among the key factors stimulating the human growth hormone market. Moreover, growth hormones are usually administered to reverse some of the symptoms of this disease, thereby escalating the demand for HGH drugs across countries. Besides this, the increasing consumer health consciousness, the development of recombinant human growth hormone (rHGH), and the inflating need for preventive measures against endocrine disorders are positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the rising occurrence of disorders, including Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and idiopathic short stature (ISS) that are caused by the deficiency of growth hormones in the body and can be treated by using medically synthesized medications, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of HGH as performance enhancers by bodybuilders is anticipated to fuel the human growth hormone market over the forecasted period.
Human Growth Hormone Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the human growth hormone market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Eli Lilly and Company
• EMD Serono Inc.
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
• Ferring B.V.
• Genentech Inc.
• Ipsen
• Merck KGaA
• Novartis AG
• Novo Nordisk
• Pfizer Inc.
• Sandoz, etc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global human growth hormone market on the basis of application, distribution channel, route of administration and region.
Breakup by Application:
• Growth Hormone (GH) Deficiency
o Adult GH Deficiency
o Pediatric GH Deficiency
• Turner Syndrome
• Idiopathic Short Stature (ISS)
• Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS)
• Small for Gestational Age
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Hospital Pharmacy
• Retail Pharmacy
• Online Pharmacy
• Others
Breakup by Route of Administration:
• Intravenous
• Intramuscular
• Subcutaneous
• Oral
Breakup by Region:
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)
