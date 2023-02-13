Ice Maker Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends, Key Players, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028
The Ice Maker Market is expected to reach US$ 6.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.57% during 2023-2028.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝗜𝗰𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴”, the global ice maker market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.57% during 2023-2028.
An ice maker, also known as an ice machine or ice generator, refers to a kitchen appliance that is used to make a huge amount of ice in both residential and commercial settings. It is manufactured utilizing several components, which comprise compressors, motors, condensers, throttle valves, heating elements, and evaporators. Ice makers help individuals from having to stock up on ice for parties and special occasions hosted at homes or for commercial use.
Global Ice Maker Market Trends:
The rising demand for ice for its usage in their daily food and beverages is driving the market growth across the globe. Apart from this, the increasing number of hotels and quick service restaurants is aiding the demand for ice makers. In addition, the rising utilization of ice in pain, swelling, and heat healing, along with other treatments in clinics and hospitals, is boosting the market growth. Moreover, the expanding healthcare industry, coupled with the growing employment of ice in various critical medical applications, is increasing the market growth. In addition, rapid population growth, coupled with increasing disposable incomes and rapid urbanization, is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, with the growing popularity of alcoholic beverages, like whiskey and various cocktails, the demand for ice makers is expected to propel during the forecast period.
Ice Maker Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global ice maker market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Hoshizaki Corporation
The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
Scotsman Industries, Inc.
Whynter LLC
Ice-O-Matic (Mile High Equipment LLC)
Himalyan Equipment Manufacturing Co. (HEMCO)
MaxxIce (The Legacy Companies)
NewAir
Zhejiang Litian Industrial Co. Ltd.
Sunpentown (SPT) Inc.
Changshu Lingke Electric Appliance Co. Ltd.
Cornelius, Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global ice maker market on the basis of product type, end use sector and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Ice Cube Maker
Ice Flake Maker
Ice Nugget Maker
Others
Breakup by End Use Sector:
Foodservice
Retail
Healthcare
Residential
Others
Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023-2028)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
