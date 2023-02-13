Aerospace Coatings Market to Reach US$2.5 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing demand for commercial aviation, boosts the global Aerospace Coatings Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Aerospace Coatings Market size is forecasted to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Aerospace coatings are made using the chromate conversion coatings which helps to improve aircraft efficiency and overall performance. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16441/aerospace-coatings-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Aerospace Coatings Market highlights the following areas -



1. The aerospace coatings market size is increasing due to high demand for applications in cabin coatings, seating area, ceiling panels, and others. Thus, it will drive the market growth for the aerospace coatings market during the forecast period.

2. Aerospace coatings have substantial growth opportunities in demand for water-borne coatings. This factor is projected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

3. North America held a key share of the aerospace coatings market in 2021. A rise in demand due to general aviation and commercial from the countries like United States is anticipated to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16441



Segmental Analysis:



1. Epoxy resin held the largest share of over 21% in the aerospace coating market in the year 2021. Epoxy resin refers to a type of reactive prepolymer and polymer containing epoxide groups. As a result, the polymers become elastic and tough. This makes them ideal for various applications.

2. North America dominated the aerospace coating market in the year 2021 with a market share of around 39%, followed by Asia-Pacific. With growing commercial aviation in countries like the United States and Canada, the consumption of aerospace coatings is increasing in this region. The United States is the largest aviation market in North America and has one of the largest fleet sizes in the world.

3. General aviation held the largest share of around 37% in the aerospace coatings market in 2021. General Aviation is the term for all civil aviation operations other than military operations or scheduled air transport operations. It includes both commercial and non-commercial activities, performed by light piston aircrafts, turboprops, helicopters, and up to business jets and large VIP aircrafts.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Aerospace Coatings Industry are -



1. Akzo Nobel N.V.

2. BASF SE

3. Hardide plc.

4. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

5. Hentzen Coatings

Click on the following link to buy the Aerospace Coatings Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16441

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:



A. Smart Coatings Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Smart-Coatings-Market-Research-500396

B. Epoxy Coatings Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Epoxy-Coatings-Market-Research-500177

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

