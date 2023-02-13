Roofing Market Size to Boost USD 150.3 billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Roofing Market size is estimated to reach US$150.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.1% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Roofing Market refers to the process of constructing roof on a building. Various materials used for roofing are ceramic tiles, hypalon, teflon fabric, metal like zinc & cast iron, and shingles like asphalt. Roofing is done by many types like metal roofing, shingles roofing, tile roofing and membrane roofing like pmma roofing. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18234/roofing-market-research-report-analysis.html



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Roofing Market highlights the following areas -



1. Asia-Pacific dominates the roofing industry as the region consists of major economies like China and India which are leading countries in construction sector and constantly make investments for their infrastructure developments.

2. Rising investments in the social infrastructures such as hospitals, government offices, educational buildings, and correctional facilities will create more growth opportunities for roofing industry.

3. The rapidly expanding use of roofing materials such as solar tiles for making solar roof on energy efficient buildings is projected to present enormous growth for roofing market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18234

Segmental Analysis:



1. Metal roofing held a significant share in roofing market in 2021, with a share of over 22%. Metal such as zinc, cast iron and aluminum is heat resistant, corrosion resistant, stands well in hail & high wind and it seal out moisture. Rapid Urbanization, growing economic and infrastructural development has increased the level of construction activities including both residential and commercial construction.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in roofing market in 2021, with a share of over 35%. The region consists of major economies like China, India, Japan and Australia where level of construction output including residential and commercial has rapidly increased. For instance, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics, in February 2022, the number of dwellings approved in Australia rose 43.5% with private sector house approvals showing 16.5% rise.

3. Residential held a significant share in roofing market in 2021, with a share of over 42%. Roofing type like shingles roofing, hypalon roofing, metal roofing and teflon fabric roofing are some commonly used roofing options for houses. Hence, on account of growing population the demand for residential units has also increased.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Roofing Industry are -



1. Duro-Last Roofing Inc.

2. Atlas Roofing Corporation

3. Bansal Roofing Products

4. Hindalco Everlast

5. Cornerstone Building Brand Inc

Click on the following link to buy the Roofing Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18234

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:



A. Residential Roofing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16226/residential-roofing-market.html

B. Commercial Roofing Materials Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18877/commercial-roofing-materials-market

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062