Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Market Research and Size | 2027 | Latest Insights, Overview and Key Players

the cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) market to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2022-2027.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2022-2027.Cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), also known as biventricular pacing, is a treatment used for treating arrhythmias and other disease-related abnormalities by automating right and left ventricle beating simultaneously. In order to send electric impulses into the lower chambers of the heart, the device is powered by a defibrillator, which generates a pulse. CRT devices are surgically implanted and are connected to an external computer, which sends small electrical impulses to the left and right ventricles to support simultaneous contractions. Heart failure patients who do not have their left and right heart segments pumping together will benefit from it as it improves blood flow to the heart. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Market Trends:The global market is majorly driven by the growing incidences of cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), such as coronary heart disease, atrial fibrillation, strokes, and peripheral arterial disease, among the masses. This can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population that is more susceptible to developing these diseases. Apart from this, a considerable rise in healthcare expenditure levels across the globe is impacting the market positively. Moreover, continual technological advancements in medical product and services, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are creating a positive market outlook. The market is further propelled by the augmenting awareness among individuals regarding various therapeutic procedures for cardiovascular ailments. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the introduction of MRI-safe wireless CRT devices and optimized CRT programs with multipoint pacing, the rising prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, rapid digitization in the healthcare industry, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:Abbott LaboratoriesBiotronik SE & Co. The report has segmented the cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) market on the basis of type, application and end user.Breakup by Type:CRT-DefibrillatorCRT-PacemakerBreakup by Application:Intraventricular DyssynchronyInterventricular (V-V) DyssynchronyAtrioventricular (A-V) DyssynchronyBreakup by End User:HospitalsCardiac CentersAmbulatory Surgery CentersOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others) 